Una cosa que los Cleveland Cavs más necesitan de cada uno de sus titulares proyectados

As the NBA off-season inches on, what gets basketball fans through each week is looking forward to the future season. The Cavaliers haven’t been completely silent throughout this dead time, though, as their most recent move sent away veteran point guard Dennis Schröder to the Hornets in return for Tre Mann.

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A medida que avanza la temporada baja de la NBA, lo que hace que los fanáticos del baloncesto pasen cada semana es esperar con ansias la temporada futura. Sin embargo, los Cavaliers no han estado completamente en silencio durante este tiempo muerto, ya que su movimiento más reciente envió al base veterano Dennis Schröder a los Hornets a cambio de Tre Mann.

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As the lineup stands, Cleveland will likely be mostly running it back with the starters from last season. So what is expected from every one of those starters? Let’s break it down.

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Tal como está la alineación, es probable que Cleveland la utilice principalmente con los titulares de la temporada pasada. Entonces, ¿qué se espera de cada uno de esos titulares? Analicémoslo.

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James Harden – Playoff Rise

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James Harden – Ascenso en los playoffs

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The questions about Harden's performance in the playoffs are completely justified, as his play has dipped in the postseason throughout his career. While Harden had some good games vs Detroit in the semifinals, he ultimately turned the ball over far too much and didn’t shoot the ball efficiently at all.

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Las preguntas sobre el desempeño de Harden en los playoffs están completamente justificadas, ya que su juego ha bajado en la postemporada a lo largo de su carrera. Si bien Harden tuvo algunos buenos juegos contra Detroit en las semifinales, finalmente perdió demasiado el balón y no disparó de manera eficiente en absoluto.

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The conference finals were much worse, as Harden averaged 16.0 points per game on 39% shooting from the floor and 18% from three. His 4.7 turnovers per game in the playoffs were the second-most among all players. Along with the turnovers, Harden's assist numbers dipped slightly, from 7.7 per game in the regular season to 5.5 in the postseason.

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Las finales de conferencia fueron mucho peores, ya que Harden promedió 16,0 puntos por partido con un 39% de tiros de campo y un 18% de triples. Sus 4,7 pérdidas de balón por partido en los playoffs fueron la segunda mayor cantidad entre todos los jugadores. Junto con las pérdidas de balón, las cifras de asistencias de Harden cayeron ligeramente, de 7,7 por partido en la temporada regular a 5,5 en la postemporada.

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Donovan Mitchell – Continued Excellence

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Donovan Mitchell – Excelencia continua

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Mitchell has been the best player on the Cavs since he showed up in 202. He finally broke through to the conference finals last season, and performed well, averaging over 27 a game on good shooting splits (47.5 / 37.8 / 73.1). Mitchell needs to continue to be the leader of this team and keep showing up in those big games; at some point, you hope the rest of the team shows up.

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Mitchell ha sido el mejor jugador de los Cavs desde que apareció en 202. Finalmente llegó a las finales de conferencia la temporada pasada y tuvo un buen desempeño, promediando más de 27 por juego con buenas divisiones de tiros (47,5/37,8/73,1). Mitchell necesita seguir siendo el líder de este equipo y seguir apareciendo en esos partidos importantes; en algún momento, esperas que aparezca el resto del equipo.

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Max Strus – Be a Healthy Shooter

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Max Strus – Sea un tirador saludable

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We saw the shades of the Strus that make him a great three-and-D wing at times in the playoffs, and maybe the most fire on the team. But when he is not in the lineup, as he missed most of the regular season with injury, you can feel how it suffers.

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Vimos las sombras del Strus que lo convierten en un gran ala tres y D a veces en los playoffs, y tal vez el más ardiente del equipo. Pero cuando no está en la alineación, ya que se perdió la mayor parte de la temporada regular por una lesión, se puede sentir cómo sufre.

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Strus just needs to be that reliable shooter who mostly stays in the corners and wings, and will sometimes get you five threes from being hot. But, Strus could be replaced by potentially Peyton Watson or Jonathon Kuminga

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Strus solo necesita ser ese tirador confiable que se queda principalmente en las esquinas y las alas, y que a veces te consigue cinco triples por estar caliente. Pero Strus podría ser reemplazado potencialmente por Peyton Watson o Jonathon Kuminga.

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Evan Mobley – Expand Offensive Game

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Evan Mobley – Ampliar juego ofensivo

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As Mobley enters his fifth season, the question that surrounds him still remains unanswered: is there another leap to make? We’ve seen Mobley slowly piece together an offensive game in the post along with some attempts from three and in the mid-range.

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Mientras Mobley entra en su quinta temporada, la pregunta que lo rodea aún sigue sin respuesta: ¿hay otro salto que dar? Hemos visto a Mobley armar lentamente un juego ofensivo en el poste junto con algunos intentos de tres y en el rango medio.

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Mobley does not look comfortable doing some of these moves, though, as it still seems unnatural to do them. If there is another level to Mobley’s offensive game, it needs to bloom this season.

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Sin embargo, Mobley no parece cómodo haciendo algunos de estos movimientos, ya que todavía parece antinatural hacerlos. Si hay otro nivel en el juego ofensivo de Mobley, necesita florecer esta temporada.

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Jarrett Allen – Be the Rock Inside

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Jarrett Allen – Sé la roca interior

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We know what kind of player Jarrett Allen is at this point in his career, and Cleveland needs him to be exactly that. A back-to-the-basket big who will rebound well and defend the rim efficiently; we’ve seen this be a game-changer in the playoffs. That Game 7 vs Toronto Jarrett Allen is the version that Cleveland would yearn for every game, but Allen needs to be the enforcer on the inside for the Cavs.

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Sabemos qué tipo de jugador es Jarrett Allen en este momento de su carrera, y Cleveland necesita que sea exactamente eso. Un jugador grande que regresa a la canasta y que rebotará bien y defenderá el aro de manera eficiente; Hemos visto que esto cambia las reglas del juego en los playoffs. Ese Juego 7 contra Toronto Jarrett Allen es la versión que Cleveland anhelaría para cada juego, pero Allen necesita ser el ejecutor interno de los Cavs.