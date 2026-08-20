Fans Cause of Death at Gooses Madison Square Garden Concert Determined

The cause of death of a 51-year-old concertgoer, Paul Keuker, who accidentally fell at Madison Square Garden during a Goose concert on June 20 has been determined.Â

According to a medical examiner, Keuker died of multiple blunt impact injuries, ABC7 reports. Keuker was transported to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Goose released a statement following the show. â€œWe are deeply saddened and heartbroken to learn of the tragic event that occurred at tonight's show. We extend our deepest sympathy to everyone affected,â€ said the band. â€œThank you to the emergency personnel and venue staff who stepped in with care and support.â€

In a separate statement to Rolling Stone, an MSG Entertainment spokesperson said at the time, â€œWhile we await the police report on the tragedy at last night's Goose concert, we are deeply saddened by the loss of a fan's life at Madison Square Garden. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the concertgoer.â€

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Despite the incident, the weekend concert was unaffected. Goose performed a full set and encore that was streamed live on Amazon Music. According to witnesses on social media, about seven rows of the lower section where the man fell were taped off by police, and the attendees of that section were re-seated elsewhere in the arena.

Goose are set to kick off a 2026 headlining tour in support of their sixth studio album, Big Modern!. The trek launches on Nov. 3 with two nights at The Midland Theatre in Kansas City, Missouri, and wraps on Nov. 21 at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York.Â The band will also be stopping at Milwaukee's Miller High Life Theatre from Nov. 6-8, with two-night runs in cities such as Nashville, Uncasville, Connecticut, and Pittsburgh.