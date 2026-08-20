Piroe joins West Ham on season-long loan

West Ham have announced the arrival of Leeds United striker Joel Piroe on an initial season-long loan deal.Â

The deal also reportedly includes an obligation to buy if West Ham are promoted back to the Premier League, with that fee believed to be Â£8m.Â

Should the deal become permanent, the total package is worth around Â£12m, inclusive of the loan.Â

Piroe joined Leeds from Swansea City back in 2023 and went on to make 118 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 34 goals as well as providing 10 assists.Â

The 27-year-old won the Championship’s Golden Boot in 2024-25 when Leeds won promotion back to the Premier League, but he failed to adapt inÂ the top flight.Â

He played 16 times in the Premier League last season but failed to find the back of the net, falling down the pecking order behindÂ Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha.Â

But Piroe now returns to a division he knows well, and he is hopeful that his knowledge of the Championship will help West Ham in their quest for promotion.Â

“I have experience of what it takes to win the Championship, and of course I want to contribute goals and assists, on top of my general attacking play,” Piroe said.

“I think the fans can expect to see a player who likes to receive the ball, and can finish with his left or right foot, as well as headers.

“I like to link the play with other offensive players, and I won’t stop running until the end of the game.”

West Ham United is delighted to confirm the signing of striker JoÃ«l Piroe on an initial season-long loan, with an obligation to make the transfer permanent in the summer of 2027 â€” West Ham United (@WestHam) August 19, 2026

Piroe’s arrival further boosts Nuno Espirito Santo’s forward options, joining the likes of Jarrod Bowen,Â Valentin Castellanos and Pablo in the final third.Â

Since his debut campaign in the Championship with SwanseaÂ in 2021-22, no player has scored more goals in the second tier than Piroe’s 73.Â

Piroe is West Ham’s fifth addition this summer, following the signings of Arne Engels, Manor Solomon,Â Keiber Lamadrid and Joel Veltman.Â

The Hammers began their Championship campaign with a 2-2 draw at Turf Moor against Burnley, withÂ Zian Flemming’s late double helpingÂ Nicky Hayen’s side come from two goals down to claim a point on the opening weekend.Â

West Ham return to the London Stadium this Saturday when they take on Charlton Athletic in what is the first meeting between the two sidesÂ since February 2007 in the Premier League,Â with the Addicks recording a 4-0 home win.