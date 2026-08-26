Andy Cohen Details Scrapped Real Housewives Series in Nashville, Chicago and More

Bravo comes to cities for new housewives all the timeâ€”they just haven't found them.Â

As Andy CohenÂ recently revealed, he and the network have combed through multiple locations as a possible breeding ground for a new Real Housewives franchise. Unfortunately, they just haven't been able to find the perfect fit.Â

â€œWe've cast in Nashville two or three times,â€ Cohen told Variety in an interview published Aug. 25. â€œWe've cast in Chicago two or three times. We've cast in Greenwich, Connecticut. When you look at Potomac and you look at Rhode Island, Salt Lake City before everybody started doing reality shows in Salt Lake City, these are places that people hadn't thought of. So, I think it's going to be more like that.â€

Of the criteria for possible new locations, he added, â€œThe answer is the cities that we want are usually the ones that are not obvious.â€

The TV producer and host also shed light on how Nashville, Chicago and Greenwich were evaluatedÂ­â€”and why they were ultimately passed over.

â€œWe have cast wide nets and put groups of women on camera who could be potential Housewives,â€ he explained. â€œWe've just not found the right groups yet.â€