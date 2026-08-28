Dude Perfect, Weird Al & More on Monthly Comedy Boxscore Recap: By the Numbers

Earlier today (Aug. 27), Billboard published the July Boxscore report with The Weeknd on top for the first time, leading a record-breaking month that include sold-out shows by BTS, Ariana Grande and Luke Combs. But while the biggest stars of R&B, K-pop, country and more packed stadiums, comedians were road warrior-ing their way to sold-out theaters and arenas. Here, we're looking at the five biggest comedy tours of July 2026.

Last year, Billboard launched its comedy hub with rundowns of the biggest touring comedians of the midyear Boxscore period and of the months that followed. Sebastian Maniscalco, Matt Rife, and John Mulaney topped some of those lists, but while this month's top five includes some familiar faces, a new act is No. 1, ending â€” for now â€” a dominant reign by Nate Bargatze.

While Tyler Toney, Coby and Corry Cotton, Garrett Hilbert and Cody Jones have appeared on the monthly comedy rundown before, July marks Dude Perfect's first month at No. 1. According to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore, the comedy group brought in $8.5 million and sold 135,000 tickets over 16 shows during the month.

Dude Perfect's Squad Games Tour swept through July with kickoff shows in June and two final shows at the beginning of August. Altogether, the trek grossed $11.4 million and sold 180,000 tickets. The biggest show was at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn., which earned $827,000 from 13,200 tickets on July 18. Four of the group's members met at Texas A&M University, leading to three statewide shows in Austin, Dallas, and Fort Worth.

Keep scrolling for a detailed breakdown of the top grossing touring comedy tours of July â€“ by the numbers.

Boxscore charts are based on figures reported to Billboard Boxscore. International grosses are converted to USD.