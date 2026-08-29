Home Cultura Celebrity Stylist Law Roach Reveals His Past Paychecks—and the Big Splurges He...

Celebrity Stylist Law Roach Reveals His Past Paychecks—and the Big Splurges He Buys Now

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Valentina Moreno
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Taraji P. Henson earned a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination for 2008's The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, but years later she was still fired up by the $150,000 she accepted to be in the movieâ€”after producers rejected the $500,000 quote she brought to the table.

As for the film's leads Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett, â€œYou don't hear a lot of $20 million quotes anymore, but at this time that was happening,â€ Henson said on the Ladies First With Laura Brown podcast in 2021. â€œAnd rightfully soâ€”I'm not saying they shouldn't have paid Cate and Brad what they deserved.â€

But, she continued, â€œI'm bringing a certain amount to the seat too and I felt like what I was asking at that time in my career was fair, was fair to the ticket sales that I would contribute to this big film. Wouldn't do it.â€ Henson was â€œguttedâ€ when they offered $100,000, she recalled. â€œWhen it was all said and done I got $150,000, but I had to swallow my pride, baby.â€

Breaking it down, â€œI know people go, â€˜$150,000, that's a lot of money!'â€ Henson acknowledged. â€œI don't ever want people to think that I'm ungrateful because that is not me.â€ But, she calculated, â€œUncle Sam is going to take 50 percent of that, so now you're left with, what? $75,000. Now before Uncle Sam takes the money, I have to pay my team before taxes, 30 percent. So once Uncle Sam takes his 75, then I got another 30 that's coming off of that 75, so I may have made $40,000?â€

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