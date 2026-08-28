Jaye P. Morgan, Singer, Actress and Game Show Panelist, Dies at 94

Jaye P. Morgan, a singer, actress and frequent game show panelist in the 1970s, died Monday in Washington.Â

Her family announced her death and said she resided in Castle Rock, Washington.

Morgan's singing career took off in 1953 with â€œLife Is Just a Bowl of Cherries,â€ closely followed by her biggest hit â€œThat's All I Want from You.â€ Other notable titles includeÂ â€œThe Longest Walkâ€ and â€œPepper Hot Baby.â€

Along with her singles, Morgan was a vocalist on the ABC television series show â€œStop the Music.â€

In 1956, she had her own show, â€œThe Jaye P. Morgan Show,â€ and made guest appearances on a number of other variety shows including â€œThe Jackie Gleason Showâ€ and â€œThe Ford Show, Starring Tennessee Ernie Ford.â€

Morgan pivoted to acting in the 1960s. She was cast as Sally Dwight in the episode â€œMoney and the Ministerâ€ of the CBS anthology series â€œGeneral Electric Theater,â€ hosted by Ronald Reagan, followed by playing Patty Maxwell in â€œPatti's Tuneâ€ of the CBS military sitcom-drama â€œHennessyâ€ and Ruth Evans in the episode â€œSunday Fatherâ€ of the NBC medical drama â€œThe Eleventh Hour.â€Â

In the â€˜70s, Morgan was a regular panelist on â€œThe Gong Show.â€ On one memorable episode, she flashed her breasts while on live camera during a â€œGene, Gene, the Dancing Machineâ€ performance and NBC banned her from the program.Â

Morgan appeared often on â€œThe Tonight Showâ€ â€” she said she was Johnny Carsonâ€˜s guest about 150 times in New York and L.A. â€” where she earned her late-night notoriety.Â She guest-starred on â€œThe Muppet Showâ€ in 1978 later had small roles in â€œNight Patrolâ€ and â€œHome Alone 2: Lost in New York.â€

â€œJohnny is very raunchy,â€ she told The New York Times in 1981. â€œWe used to send each other the filthiest telegrams and get them delivered because we cast them in unusual words. It was fun to put anything over on any network. You have to make them worry constantly.â€

Born Mary Margaret Morgan on Dec. 3, 1931, in a log cabin in Mancos, Colorado, her family moved to Los Angeles, and she was nicknamed â€œJaye P.â€ after the banker J.P. (John Pierpoint) Morgan. She married pianist-composer Artie Kane. She is survived by her son Paul.