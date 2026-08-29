Young Thugs YSL Records Surprise-Drops Slime Language 3 Double Album

Young Thug and his YSL Records surprise-dropped the Slime Language 3 double album late Friday (Aug. 28).

In addition to the YSL roster, the 41-track project also includes appearances from Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Future, Yeat, Trippie Redd, Cash Cobain, Veeze, Rob49 and more. Among the YSL vets and rookies onboard across the two-plus-hour album: Lil Keed, diamond*, Tezzus, Pz', Sk8star, 1300SAINT, Yung Kayo, Biggs, iyrus, Yume, Lil Unky, Unfoonk and more.

Slime Language 3 is the latest in a trilogy of YSL compilation albums that started with 2018's Slime Language and continued with 2021's Slime Language 2. The series became progressively more popular, with the original project debuting at No. 8 on the all-genre Billboard 200 albums chart, while the most recent entry topped that chart as well as Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums.

The two biggest songs to come from Slime Language 2 were Young Thug and Gunna's â€œSolidâ€ (featuring Drake) and Young Thug and Gunna's â€œSki,â€ both top 20 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. Of course, Gunna is nowhere to be found on this new project, after fulfilling his contractual obligations to YSL with his 2025 album The Last Wun following a falling-out with Young Thug involving the RICO charges that plagued the label.

In October 2024, Young Thug was sentenced to 15 years' probation and no prison time after pleading guilty in the criminal case accusing him of leading an Atlanta street gang. He released his first post-prison album, UY Scuti, in September 2025.

Listen to the double album and find the full track list below:

SIDE A:

Gotta Love Us (feat BSlime, Tezzus, diamond, Pz') Ã˜WAYSL (feat. BSlime, Tezzus, Sk8star, Rob49) What's Up Mami (feat. Tezzus, Biggs) Mob Guys (feat. Quavo, Biggs, Lil Unky) Function (feat. Lil Unky) Club Outside (feat. Lil Baby) Wait For It (feat. Papito, BSlime) Eaters (feat. Travis Scott, Future, Yeat, Tezzus) Grandma's Baby (feat. BSlime, Veeze) Black Friday (feat. Lito) Myself (feat. Biggs) Ã˜nly Ã˜way (feat. Skrilla, Tezzus, Rundown Zay) Hood Of Atlanta (feat. Tezzus, diamond*) Ã˜way Remix (feat. Tezzus) YSL (feat. Yume) Crocodile Skin (feat. BSlime, Rundown Zay) Tezzus & diamond* (feat. Quavo, Tezzus, diamond*, Cash Cobain) Shawty Shawty (feat. HittMan) Biggest Since Michael Jack (feat. Jorjiana, Lito, Sk8star) We Dead (feat. Trippie Redd) Bvlgari (feat. iyrus, Tezzus, Lito, Biggs, Yung Kayo, Lil Unky)

SIDE B: