Tim McGraw Pokes Fun at Himself After Onstage Fall at Cincinnati Concert

Tim McGraw is laughing off a tumble he took onstage during his Pawn Shop Guitar Tour.

In fan-captured footage from his concert at Cincinnati's Riverbend Music Center on Thursday (Aug. 27), the 59-year-old country star took a spill while belting out his 1995 hit â€œI Like It, I Love It.â€

In the clip, McGraw's cowboy boot appears to get caught in a crevice onstage, sending him to the ground. But the â€œHumble and Kindâ€ singer quickly got back on his feet and continued singing without missing a beat.

McGraw later poked fun at the onstage mishap in a social media post.

â€œCincinnati, you started our weekend off on the right foot even if I couldn't stay on mine,â€ he captioned a photo gallery from the show on Instagram. â€œWe appreciate you coming out and singing along! Detroit, you're up!â€

Fans quickly took to the comments section to playfully react to the fall.

â€œI bet your daughters blew up the family group chat,â€ one person wrote. Another joked, â€œbubble wrap him for tonight.â€ A third commended the singer for his professionalism, writing, â€œSO GLAD YOU DIDN'T HURT YOURSELF! YOU ARE A REAL PRO YOU JUMPED RIGHT UP AND DIDN'T EVEN MISS A BEAT.â€

The Grammy-winning superstar launched his Pawn Shop Guitar Tour in mid-July. The North American trek â€” featuring support from The Chicks, Lady A, 49 Winchester and Timothy Wayne on select dates â€” is scheduled to wrap Sept. 29 in West Palm Beach, Florida. From there, he'll head to Las Vegas in October for a five-night residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

McGraw did not address the death of iconic country singer Dolly Parton during Thursday's Cincinnati concert, but he paid tribute to her earlier in the week on social media.

â€œShe was an icon and showed us all what was possible, not only as a human but as an entertainer,â€ McGraw wrote on Instagram. â€œShe was the blueprint, head and shoulders above anyone that came before her and all those of us that have come after.â€

Parton died on Aug. 25 following a â€œbrief battle with cancer,â€ according to her team.