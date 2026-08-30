See Kacey Musgraves Cover Dolly Partons Here You Come Again in Boston

Kacey Musgraves covered Dolly Parton's â€œHere You Come Againâ€ and dedicated her â€œRainbowâ€ to the late country icon during her concert Friday in Boston.

Musgraves hadn't performed her Golden Hour ballad â€œRainbowâ€ on her Middle of Nowhere Tour, but she brought it back Friday to honor Parton, telling the crowd that the country legend â€” who died Monday at the age of 80 â€” was the inspiration behind the track.

â€œLet's all sing this together for her memory,â€ Musgraves told the TD Garden crowd as pictures of Parton were shown on the screen:

Musgraves then launched into Parton's 1977 single â€œHere You Come Again,â€ the track that served as Parton's crossover from country to pop:

Trending Stories

The â€œRainbowâ€ to â€œHere You Come Againâ€ tandem was also a nod to the 2019 Grammys, where Musgraves played that ballad on Music's Biggest Night before she was joined onstage by Parton and Katy Perry for a group rendition of the latter track; Musgraves and Perry also performed the song during the MusiCares tribute to Parton that same weekend:

â€œThe world feels a lot less sparkly all of a sudden,â€Â Musgraves wrote on social media this week. â€œDolly. This really really hurts. So glad she's with her Carl Dean.â€