Dolly Parton Laid to Rest in Private Nashville Funeral After Her Death

20. The team behind the Super Bowl halftime show tried to get Parton to run with the ball. Though she was offered the chance to take the field “many times,” she shared withÂ The Hollywood Reporter in 2023, she never wanted to suit up.Â

“I couldn’t do it because of other things, or I just didn’t think I was big enough to do it,” she explained. “When you think about those shows, those are big, big productions. I’ve never done anything with that big of a production. I don’t know if I could have.”

21. As if there was any doubt that fans would continue to think of Parton every step of the way, she cemented her legacy by writing a song that will be stored in a Dollywood time capsule until January 2045â€”what would have been her 99th birthday.Â

â€œI had to write this song that nobody was going to hear â€˜til then, and I tell you you have no idea how that has bothered me,” she shared on the The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2022. “I want to go dig that up so bad.”

Still, she hopes it serves as a reminder to fans that she will always love them.Â

“Hopefully it’ll be special,” she added. “I have to honestly say, it was an odd feeling to be asked to write a song that was not going to be heard â€˜til [2045]. But it’s a good song.”