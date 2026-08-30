Olivia Rodrigo Recruits Alanis Morissette for a Surprise Ironic Duet

Olivia Rodrigo turned a last-minute lineup shakeup into one of the defining moments of her inaugural Daisy Chain Fields festival on Saturday (Aug. 29), calling Alanis Morissette to the stage after Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O pulled out of the all-women event at Great Park in Irvine, Calif.

Rodrigo delivered the news of the cancellation to the crowd herself, framing it gently before revealing the silver lining.

â€œThe bad news is Karen O is not able to make it tonight, she was one of the first people who said yes to Daisy Chain but she has a personal matter that requires her to be elsewhere,â€ Rodrigo said.

The good news walked out moments later. Rodrigo welcomed Morissette as the fill-in, and the two launched into â€œIronic,â€ the enduring single from Morissette's 1995 landmark Jagged Little Pill. Then came the twist worth talking about: partway through, they reworked the song's most-quoted scenario, flipping its â€œbeautiful wifeâ€ to a â€œbeautiful husbandâ€ â€” a small rewrite with a pointed wink at a festival built on an all-women, queer-inclusive bill that also features Chappell Roan and Doechii.

The duet doubled as a full-circle moment for Rodrigo, who has long named Jagged Little Pill as a cornerstone of her own songwriting. She inducted Morissette into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2022, and the pair previously shared a stage on Rodrigo's Sour tour, trading verses on â€œYou Oughta Knowâ€ in Los Angeles.

Rodrigo staged Daisy Chain Fields at a career high. Her third album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, debuted atop the Billboard 200 in June with 485,000 equivalent album units â€” the biggest week of her career and the largest week of 2026 for any solo artist. Lead single â€œdrop deadâ€ bowed at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, her fourth chart-topping debut. With the release, she became just the second artist ever, after BeyoncÃ©, to send each of her first three studio albums to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 while landing at least one Hot 100 leader from each.

The one-day festival, which raised $10 million for nonprofits supporting women and girls, arrives just weeks before Rodrigo launches her Unraveled Tour.