Seth Rogen, Colman Domingo, Danny Boyle Join Speakers Lineup at Toronto Market Summit

The Toronto Intl. Film Festival's Market, which runs Sept. 10-16, has added Seth Rogen, Colman Domingo and Danny Boyle to its list of speakers.

The industry program, known as TIFF: The Market, has finalized its lineup and schedule of its conference program, the Summit, which has more than 70 sessions.

Rogen and Boyle join The Visionaries strand, which features moderated conversations with â€œleading creators, executives and innovators forging unique paths in the global screen sector.â€

Rogen stars in two films at the festival: â€œBabies,â€ directed by Lauren Miller Rogen, and â€œTangles,â€ an animated film that Rogen and Miller Rogen produced. Rogen will discuss these two films as well as his other projects, including â€œThe Studio'sâ€ upcoming Season 2.

Boyle will reflect on his career and talk about his new feature, â€œInk,â€ which opens Venice.

Previously announced headliners include actor Gary Oldman, director Lee Chang-dong and producer Robbie Brenner.

Another stand, Dialogues, features moderated conversations between writers, directors, screenwriters and producers that â€œfocus on the nuances of their craft.â€ Speakers include Hirokazu Kore-eda (â€œLook Backâ€) and Yeon Sang-ho (â€œTrain to Busanâ€). Other speakers include Kat Sandler, Rick Hansen, Amber Midthunder, Broderick Johnson, Brad Kane and Cody Lightning. Previously announced headliners are Pam Abdy, Mike De Luca, Curry Barker and Inde Navarrette.

The Perspectives strand features moderated panel discussions on the state of the global screen industries. Speakers include Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar and Domingo, as well as Roeg Sutherland and Glen Basner.

Other speakers include Stephen Follows, Michael Dowse, Amanda Lebow, Moses Babatope and Nyla Innuksuk. The previously announced headliners are Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler.

â€œOur aim was to reflect the big questions and opportunities facing the industry,â€ said Charles Tremblay, head of TIFF: The Market. â€œGiving delegates the diverse perspectives they need to navigate the shifting global dynamics was also a key part of our strategy; we're thrilled to see how well it's all come together.â€