Harry Potter Series, Game of Thrones, The White Lotus on the Slate as HBO Max Sets October Launch on Prime Video, Hulu Japan

HBO Max will launch on Prime Video and Hulu Japan in October, giving subscribers access to the streamer's slate of HBO, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, DC Studios and Max originals programming, including a new HBO original â€œHarry Potterâ€ series debuting at Christmas.

The rollout stems from a global partnership between Warner Bros. Discovery and Nippon Television, which owns Hulu Japan. The two companies will also explore distributing Nippon TV and Hulu Japan's local content slate on HBO Max internationally. HBO Max will appear as a dedicated hub within both the Prime Video and Hulu Japan apps.

Hulu Japan subscribers will get the HBO Max Standard Tier folded into their existing plans at no additional cost starting in October. On Prime Video, HBO Max will be offered as an add-on subscription in Standard or Premium Tier.

At launch, HBO Max's Japan library will include the â€œGame of Thronesâ€ universe titles â€œA Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,â€ â€œHouse of the Dragonâ€ and â€œGame of Thrones,â€ along with DC Studios' â€œLanterns,â€ â€œThe Penguinâ€ and â€œPeacemaker,â€ plus â€œThe Last of Us,â€ â€œThe White Lotusâ€ and â€œEuphoria.â€ The new HBO original â€œHarry Potterâ€ series, titled â€œHarry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone,â€ will debut at Christmas.

Also arriving in October are Max originals â€œThe Pittâ€ and comedy spinoff â€œStuart Fails to Save the Universe,â€ as well as Warner Bros. Television staples â€œFriendsâ€ and â€œThe Big Bang Theory.â€ Film offerings will include â€œOne Battle After Another,â€ â€œBarbie,â€ the â€œHarry Potterâ€ and â€œThe Lord of the Ringsâ€ franchises, and titles from the DC Universe.

James Gibbons, president of APAC at WBD, said the partnerships broaden HBO Max's distribution in Japan following strong engagement since its earlier launch there. â€œWe look forward to working with Nippon TV, Hulu Japan and Prime Video to continue the momentum in this next phase of growth â€“ and particularly ahead of the new HBO original â€˜Harry Potter' series â€“ an IP that is incredibly popular with Japanese fans,â€ Gibbons said.

Fukuda Hiroyuki, president and CEO at Nippon Television Network Corporation, added: â€œFor Nippon TV, this initiative represents two global ambitions: WBD's content will become available in Japan through Hulu Japan, and we will explore the distribution of content from Nippon TV and Hulu Japan on HBO Max to reach audiences worldwide.â€ Sukuda added that the move â€œcarries tremendous significanceâ€ as Nippon TV content gains international recognition, including unscripted formats from Gyokuro Studio.

Dosaka Tadahisa, president and CEO of Hulu Japan, tied the announcement to the platform's 15th anniversary. â€œSince its launch, Hulu Japan has promoted the message â€˜If you want to watch international series, watch them on Hulu' and we now aim to be the number one domestic platform for international series,â€ Dosaka said. â€œThrough this new partnership, we will offer award-winning blockbusters and series, including the highly anticipated new HBO original â€˜Harry Potter' series.â€

Oishi Keisuke, country manager of Prime Video Japan, said the addition strengthens the platform's entertainment offering. â€œWe are delighted to welcome HBO Max and its acclaimed content to Prime Video's extensive library in Japan,â€ Oishi said. â€œThis partnership reinforces our commitment to making Prime Video the premier destination for premium entertainment in Japan.â€

In Japan, HBO Max will be available only on Prime Video and Hulu Japan starting Oct. 1.