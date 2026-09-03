Katy Perry Describes Justin Trudeau as The Love of My Life

Katy Perry reflected on her public breakup from Orlando Bloom and growing relationship with Justin Trudeau in a new interview. The singer told People that she credits her Lifetimes Tour for connecting her to the former Canadian prime minister.

Perry explained that â€œlast year was really hard,â€ however the tour gave her the opportunity to find a new sense of self. â€œI learned how to step back into my purpose,â€ she said. â€œAnd I got the greatest gift from this tour: I got to meet the love of my life.â€Â

She added of the tour, which kicked off in April 2025, â€œA lot of people said I couldn't do it and gave me a lot of flak â€” and I did it. Some people are like, â€˜Cringe, cringe, cringe.' But I'm living my fucking life to the fullest!â€

The Lifetimes Tour was a few months underway when Perry and Bloom, her fiancÃ© at the time, announced their split. Perry recalled being in Australia when the news came out last July. â€œIt was probably the hardest time,â€ she said. â€œMy friends were all hanging out back home. I was crying and just feeling far away. But then my angels went to work. They really showed up.â€

Perry and Trudeau were first spotted together later that month. â€œI got to meet Justin on tour, and then things shifted,â€ she told People. Perry said she made a list of things she wanted to manifest, including â€œtrue love.â€ â€œI think that's where we're at,â€ she said, adding that she believes things happen for a reason.

â€œI wouldn't have stayed in something for nine years if there wasn't really important things to learn,â€ Perry said. â€œEach relationship is a teacher, right? I had to let it go so I could move forward. I always wanted this epicÂ legendary love, and I was talking to my therapist about it: Everything in my life is epic, but this is kind of the missing puzzle piece â€” then it showed up.â€

She added of Trudeau, who has come to several of her concerts, â€œHe knows the words, he's supportive, and he's in awe. It's super healing.â€

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Perry's new concert film, The Lifetimes Tour â€“ Live From Paris,Â arrived in cinemas Wednesday. Directed by Paul Dugdale, the film is comprised of Perry's Lifetimes Tour at the Accor Arena in Paris, where she hit the stage on Nov. 4 and 5, 2025. The 25-song set was captured with 60 cameras, as the pop star flew around on a butterfly and sang classics like â€œCalifornia Gurlsâ€ and â€œFirework.â€

The Lifetimes Tour spanned 91 dates, 23 countries, and five continents, and marked Perry's first official run in seven years.Â