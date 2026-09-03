Martinelli completes Al-Hilal move in record Arsenal sale

Al-Hilal have announced the signing of Gabriel Martinelli from Arsenal for a reported Â£60.1m.

Martinelli has signed a four-year deal with the Saudi Pro League side and has become Arsenal’s record transfer sale, with the Gunners also reportedly holding a sell-on clause.

The 25-year-old joined Arsenal in 2019 from Brazilian club Ituano, going on to make 278 appearances for the Gunners across all competitions.

He scored 62 goals and provided 34 assists; since Martinelli’s Arsenal debut, only Bukayo Saka (154) has directly contributed to more goals for the Gunners.

Martinelli also ranks second for dribbles completed (348) and take-on-ending carries (424), and third for chances created (287) for the club since the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

The Brazil international helped Arsenal end their 22-year wait for a Premier League title last season, while he also helped them win the FA Cup in 2020 and the Community Shield in 2023.

He chose Blue Â pic.twitter.com/DqGwvrCipX â€” AlHilal Saudi Club (@Alhilal_EN) September 3, 2026

Martinelli has won 27 caps for Brazil, representing them at the 2022 and 2026 World Cups, as well as the 2024 Copa America.

Al-Hilal have now made three major signings from English clubs this summer, following the arrivals of Ollie Watkins and Crysencio Summerville.

They are currently top of the Saudi Pro League after winning each of their first four games.