Barclays Center 2026-2027: Heres Where to Get Affordable Concert and Event Tickets Online (Updating)

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Barclays Center is one of the biggest venues in New York City, with recording artists coming to Brooklyn to perform in front of its impressive 17,000-seat capacity.

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For 2026, massive recording artists, like Robyn, Charli xcx, Weezer, Teddy Swims and others are set to perform at the venue. Plus, Olivia Rodrigo is set with a 10-concert residency in early 2027.

Want to attend Barclays Center for a concert in person? Tickets to the venue are on sale through Live Nation and Ticketmaster, while the retailer's Face Value Exchange program is an option for fans to resell tickets. You can even get tickets to the venue's basketball teams, WNBA's New York Liberty and NBA's Brooklyn Nets, here.

However, dates are quickly, or are very close to, selling out, so one of the best ways to find Barclays Center tickets online is through third-party sites, including StubHub, SeatGeek, Vivid Seats, TicketNetwork, Gametime, Event Tickets Center and others â€”Â all of which guarantee authentic tickets in time for the event. Prices may also be above or below face value at times.

Where to Find Barclays Center Tickets Online

Looking for cheap seats to attended Barclays Center? Here's where to find tickets still available and on sale online.

TOP PICK Find Barclays Center Tickets at StubHub Top choice for concert tickets in 2026.

StubHub has Barclays Center tickets available. Stubhub's â€œFan Protect Guaranteeâ€ ensures valid tickets or your money back. And if your event is canceled and not rescheduled, you'll receive 120% in credit or be given the option of a full refund.

SeatGeek BEST PRICES Find Barclays Center Tickets at SeatGeek

One of the lowest prices we're seeing for Barclays Center tickets is at SeatGeek, which has stubs from $50 and up. Use our discount code BILLBOARD10 to save an additional $10 at checkout.

Vivid Seats EARN REWARDS Find Barclays Center Tickets at Vivid Seats

You can find Barclays Center tickets online at Vivid Seats, which lets you search by price, location and â€œSuper Sellers,â€ which denotes reputable sellers with the best deals on tickets.

Vivid Seats is great for group tickets: The site has a rewards program that gives you your eleventh ticket free (in the form of a credit) after you buy 10 tickets online. And as a bonus, you can use our exclusive promo code BB30 to take $30 off your purchase at VividSeats.com.

PROMO CODES Find Barclays Center Tickets on TicketNetwork

TicketNetwork has tickets to Barclays Center with all-in pricing that lets you see exactly what you'll pay up front (fees included). For a limited time, you can use our exclusive code BILLBOARD150 to save $150 off $500 or BILLBOARD300 to save $300 off orders of $1000 and up.

See below for Barclays Center concerts to check out this year.

Barclays Center 2026-2027 Concert Tickets

September:

Sept. 9: Omar Courtz (Buy tickets online at StubHub)

Omar Courtz (Buy tickets online at StubHub) Sept. 10: Robyn (Buy tickets online at StubHub)

Robyn (Buy tickets online at StubHub) Sept. 14-15: Charli xcx (Buy tickets online at StubHub)

Charli xcx (Buy tickets online at StubHub) Sept. 19: Jungle (Buy tickets online at StubHub)

Jungle (Buy tickets online at StubHub) Sept. 23-26: Phoebe Bridgers (Buy tickets online at StubHub)

Phoebe Bridgers (Buy tickets online at StubHub) Sept. 30: Weezer (Buy tickets online at StubHub)

October:

Oct. 2: Teddy Swims (Buy tickets online at StubHub)

Teddy Swims (Buy tickets online at StubHub) Oct. 4: The Smashing Pumpkins (Buy tickets online at StubHub)

The Smashing Pumpkins (Buy tickets online at StubHub) Oct. 10: Don Omar (Buy tickets online at StubHub)

Don Omar (Buy tickets online at StubHub) Oct. 12: Brand New (Buy tickets online at StubHub)

Brand New (Buy tickets online at StubHub) Oct. 16: Johnny Blue Skies & the Dark Clouds (Buy tickets online at StubHub)

Johnny Blue Skies & the Dark Clouds (Buy tickets online at StubHub) Oct. 20: Revelation Nights (Buy tickets online at StubHub)

Revelation Nights (Buy tickets online at StubHub) Oct. 23: ArcÃ¡ngel (Buy tickets online at StubHub)

ArcÃ¡ngel (Buy tickets online at StubHub) Oct. 27-28: Rod Wave (Buy tickets online at StubHub)

Rod Wave (Buy tickets online at StubHub) Oct. 31: Rawayana (Buy tickets online at StubHub)

November:

Nov. 5: Young Miko (Buy tickets online at StubHub)

Young Miko (Buy tickets online at StubHub) Nov. 19: Jessie Reyez (Buy tickets online at StubHub)

Jessie Reyez (Buy tickets online at StubHub) Nov. 21-22: The Neighbourhood (Buy tickets online at StubHub)

The Neighbourhood (Buy tickets online at StubHub) Nov. 28: John Summit (Buy tickets online at StubHub)

December

Dec. 12: Wang Leehom (Buy tickets online at StubHub)

Wang Leehom (Buy tickets online at StubHub) Dec. 19: JoÃ© DwÃ¨t FilÃ© (Buy tickets online at StubHub)

February 2027:

Feb. 11-28: Olivia Rodrigo (Buy tickets online at StubHub)

March 2027:

Mar. 16-20: Gracie Abrams (Buy tickets online at StubHub)

April 2027

Apr. 1: Morat (Buy tickets online at StubHub)

Morat (Buy tickets online at StubHub) Apr. 4: Niall Horan (Buy tickets online at StubHub)

Check out a complete list of recording artists performing at Barclays Center here.