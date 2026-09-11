Dan Schneider Loses Quiet on Set Defamation Suit on Appeal

The producers of the documentary series â€œQuiet on Setâ€ have prevailed in a lawsuit brought by former Nickelodeon showrunner Dan Schneider, who claimed that the show implied that he was a child sex abuser.

Schneider sued for defamation in 2024, alleging that the series had falsely portrayed him as being responsible for or having facilitated sex abuse committed by others. He won the first round in court, as a judge found enough merit in the claims to deny the defendants' motion to throw out the case.

But the defendants â€” Warner Bros. Discovery, Sony and producers Mary Robertson and Emma Schwartz â€” filed an appeal, and on Thursday a three-judge panel ruled unanimously in their favor. The judges found that while the show does depict Schneider as a bad boss, it does not cross the line to a defamatory implication of child sex abuse.

â€œThe documentary clearly distinguishes between the lamentable conduct that its participants attribute to Schneider â€” gender discrimination, harassment, toxic workplace behavior, and inappropriate sexual innuendo â€” and the child sexual abuse explicitly attributed to three named individuals, two of whom are discussed at length,â€ wrote Judge Melanie Ochoa, for the panel. â€œâ€˜Quiet on Set' also affirmatively states that Schneider's employer investigated his conduct and, while it confirmed some inappropriate behavior, it found no evidence of child sexual abuse. Schneider's attempt to find an alternative meaning than what is expressly stated in the documentary is unavailing.â€

Schneider was responsible for creating a series of hit shows on Nickelodeon, including â€œThe Amanda Show,â€ â€œDrake & Josh,â€ â€œZoey 101,â€ â€œiCarly,â€ and â€œVictorious.â€ Amid allegations of abusive conduct, Nickelodeon cut ties with him in 2018.

The series, â€œQuiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV,â€ ran on Investigation Discovery in March 2024. Schneider posted a video apology shortly afterward, saying he was â€œembarrassedâ€ by his past behaviors.

In the lawsuit, Schneider's attorneys argued that while the show did not come out and directly accuse Schneider of sex abuse, it did juxtapose accusations of â€œinappropriate behaviorâ€ with pictures of Schneider with his arm around child actresses.

The show also delved into the cases of Brian Peck, a dialogue coach who was arrested for child sex abuse, and Jason Michael Handy, a production assistant who was also accused of sending an explicit photo to a child actress.

Schneider argued that he had nothing to do with those cases, and that the series created a false impression by linking him to them.

But the panel ruled that it could not go along with that argument, given that â€œthe only such abuse discussed is explicitly attributed to named perpetrators and the documentary expressly states that an investigation into Schneider found no evidence of abuse.â€

The defendants prevailed under California's anti-SLAPP statute, which allows an early mechanism to strike lawsuits intended to stifle speech on matters of public interest.

Gerry Silver, Schneider's attorney, said in a statement he was disappointed in the result.

â€œWe are disappointed byÂ the Court's decision to reverse the Superior Court's well-reasoned anti-SLAPP ruling, and we are evaluating our options for further review and appeal,â€ Silver said. â€œHowever, we are pleased that the Court acknowledged that the makers of â€˜Quiet on Set' presented absolutely no evidence that Dan was sexually abusive towards any of his cast members and agreed that any such allegation is provably false.â€

Said Robertson and Schwartz in a joint statement: â€œWe're grateful for this ruling, protecting the constitutional rights of filmmakers and journalists to report without fear on important and difficult issues. We're proud of the continued impact of â€˜Quiet on Set' which just last week was cited in bipartisan legislation introduced into Congress to protect child actors.â€

The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and the International Documentary Association also submitted an amicus brief in the case, arguing that such lawsuits threaten to deter investigative documentaries.

â€œThis decision reaffirms why the anti-SLAPP statute is such an important tool to protect documentaries and investigative journalism,â€ said Jean-Paul Jassy, counsel for the RCFP and the IDA. â€œIt is also important because it circumscribes defamation-by-implication claims, which courts should always approach with a heavy dose of skepticism.â€