Yamal no doubt the favourite for the Ballon dOr, says Barca sporting director Deco

Barcelona sporting director Deco believes Lamine Yamal is “no doubt” the favourite to win this year’s Ballon d’Or, while describing the decision not to shortlist Raphinha and Pedri as a “huge scandal”.

Yamal was the runner-up for last year’s award, narrowly losing out to Paris Saint-Germain and France forward Ousmane Dembele.

The teenage sensation has enjoyed another memorable year, helping Barca win LaLiga and being part of Spain’s World Cup-winning team.

Yamal became the first player to play in both a European Championship and World Cup final as a teenager, having won Euro 2024 with La Roja two years ago.

The 19-year-old completed the most dribbles in the big five European leagues last season (133), while Harry Kane (39) and Michael Olise (34) are the only players to register more direct goal involvements this calendar year (29 â€“ 20 goals, nine assists).

CAPTAIN LAMINE YAMAL pic.twitter.com/5an0M3nSY7 â€” FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 9, 2026

Yamal has also created the most chances across those leagues so far this term (22), and Deco is adamant the outcome of this year’s Ballon d’Or should be a foregone conclusion.

“I think [Lamine’s the favourite], no doubt,” he told RAC1. “Not just for what he’s done with Barcelona, but he’s won a World Cup with Spain as an important player, too.

“Let’s not forget he went into the World Cup with an injury as well. He was the best player in LaLiga last season. It’s not because it’s Lamine, our player, it’s because I like football.

DecoÂ also had his say after Yamal’s Barca team-mates Raphinha and Pedri missed out on nominations, with the latter also winning the World Cup with his country.

“For me, it’s a huge scandal,” Deco added. I don’t understand these lists. Seeing that Pedri’s not there, with the talent he has â€¦ I don’t get it.”