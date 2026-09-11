Jay-Z Brings Out Justin Timberlake and Pharrell Williams in Paris

During Jay-Z's headlining concert in Paris on Thursday, Justin Timberlake and Pharrell Williams joined him on stage as surprise guests.

The packed show at Stade de France, the country's largest stadium, was a continuation of Jay-Z's 30th anniversary celebrations, dubbed â€œJay-Z30,â€ commemorating his debut album, Reasonable Doubt. Timberlake delivered a performance of â€œHoly Grail,â€ which features his vocals for Jay-Z's 12th studio albumÂ Magna Carta Holy Grail.Â Timberlake also sang â€œUntil the End of Time,â€ his duet with BeyoncÃ© that was included in the deluxe edition of 2006's FutureSex/LoveSounds.

Williams, who made an appearance during Jay-Z's previous anniversaryÂ concerts in New York, and Jay-Z performed multiple songs together in Paris including â€œJust Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me)â€ and â€œExcuse Me Miss.â€

Jay-Z has spent the summer on a monumental run of shows touting his legacy. The rap mogul marked 30 years ofÂ Reasonable Doubt and 25 years ofÂ The BlueprintÂ with a historic three-night run at New York's Yankee Stadium in July. For the occasion, he brought out a lineup of heavy hitters including BeyoncÃ©, Alicia Keys, Eminem, Usher, Rihanna, Nas, and more.

During his opening night at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Jay-Z was joined by Idris Elba, who opened the show with the spoken intro from Jay-Z's American Gangster, andÂ Lauryn HillÂ and Wyclef, who sang Fugees hits â€œReady or Not,â€ â€œKilling Me Softly,â€ and â€œFu-Gee-La.â€

Jay-Z will continue the celebrations at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday, Oct. 23.