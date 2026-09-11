Tua suffers oblique injury in practice; Rush takes Falcons' QB1 reps

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered an oblique injury in practice Thursday and was listed as a limited participant, according to the team’s official injury report.

Sources told NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that Tagovailoa is considered day-to-day. Atlanta opens the season Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

During the media viewing portion of practice, Tagovailoa threw a pass during a drill, then immediately grabbed at his back before sitting down on the grass. He got up quickly and jogged off.

Tagovailoa did not throw another pass during the media viewing period. Cooper Rush, the Falcons’ backup quarterback, said he took all the first-team reps during the team part of practice.

“I’m not sure what happened, but it’s Thursday practice,” Rush said. “Practice has to go on and so you’re up next, and that was a good day. It was good to get out there and get some real reps with that group, and we’ll see what happens.”

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Rush said it was the first time since he got to Atlanta that he received significant reps with the first-team offense.

“Every throw you throw to Drake [London], every throw you throw to Kyle [Pitts], it matters,” Rush said. “And so it’s good to get some today.”

Rush said that he was not told whether he would start Sunday against the Steelers but that he will be ready if he gets the call. Rush has started 16 games in eight seasons in the NFL, and his teams have a 9-7 record in them.

“The mindset of the prep really never changes,” Rush said. “The only thing that changes is that I think you get more prepared because you get to practice, you get reps, you get walk-through reps. I think it helps a lot.”

Tagovailoa was named the Falcons’ starter Monday and Rush was deemed the backup. He and Michael Penix Jr. had been in a competition for that role over the spring and training camp. Penix, who is recovering from left ACL surgery last November, told coach Kevin Stefanski that he did not feel ready yet for live game action. Penix returned to full practice only two weeks ago.

The Falcons signed Rush on July 29, the day training camp began. He was signed in part because Tagovailoa came into camp with a tight back and ended up missing the first week or so of practices.

Tagovailoa was released by the Miami Dolphins in the offseason. The Dolphins took on an NFL-record $99.2 million in dead cap to part ways with him. The Falcons then signed Tagovailoa to a one-year, $1.3 million contract. Tagovailoa has had a long injury history, specifically issues with concussions.