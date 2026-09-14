Week 2 AP poll reaction: What's next for each Top 25 team

The biggest game of the season so far lived up to expectations, with Texas avenging last year’s loss to Ohio State by mounting a second-half comeback to win the second leg of the home-and-home. That also, obviously, had an implication for this week’s rankings, with the Buckeyes vacating the top spot in the poll and the Longhorns replacing them. There was noise elsewhere in the top 10, with Oregon losing unexpectedly to Oklahoma State. Next week, there will be more major action with top-10 foes LSU and Ole Miss facing off in Oxford.

Stats courtesy of ESPN Research.

All times ET.

Previous ranking: 4

2026 record: 2-0

Last week’s result: Defeated Ohio State 24-23

Stat to know: Teams trailing AP No. 1 teams by 20 points or more in the fourth quarter were 0-197 since 2004.

What’s next: Saturday vs. UTSA, 8 p.m., SEC Network+

Previous ranking: 2

2026 record: 2-0

Last week’s result: Defeated Western Kentucky 70-20

Stat to know: Georgia has 50 consecutive wins against unranked opponents.

What’s next: Saturday at Arkansas, noon, ABC

Previous ranking: 3

2026 record: 2-0

Last week’s result: Defeated Rice 52-0

Stat to know: Notre Dame has won 12 straight games. That’s the second-longest active streak in the FBS behind Indiana’s 18.

What’s next: Saturday vs. Michigan State, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Previous ranking: 5

2026 record: 2-0

Last week’s result: Defeated Howard 55-0

Stat to know: Indiana has scored 50 or more points in 13 games under Curt Cignetti, the most in the FBS since 2024.

What’s next: Saturday vs. Western Kentucky, 4 p.m., Peacock

Previous ranking: 7

2026 record: 2-0

Last week’s result: Defeated Florida A&M 77-7

Stat to know: Miami’s 856 yards against Florida A&M was a program record and the second-highest total in any game in ACC history (1992 Florida State, 858 yards vs. Maryland).

What’s next: Friday at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 1

2026 record: 1-1

Last week’s result: Lost to Texas 24-23

Stat to know: Before its loss, Ohio State had won 115 consecutive games when holding a 20-point lead at any point.

What’s next: Saturday vs. Kent State, noon, Fox

Previous ranking: 8

2026 record: 2-0

Last week’s result:

Stat to know: LSU has 25 straight home wins against unranked opponents.

What’s next: Saturday at Ole Miss, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Previous ranking: 9

2026 record: 2-0

Last week’s result: Defeated Charlotte 41-9

Stat to know: Ole Miss is 2-0 for the sixth consecutive season.

What’s next: Friday vs. LSU, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Previous ranking: 10

2026 record: 2-0

Last week’s result: Defeated Arizona State 48-20

Stat to know: Texas A&M is 2-0 against Arizona State.

What’s next: Saturday vs. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 12

2026 record: 2-0

Last week’s result: Defeated Kentucky 45-17

Stat to know: The win was Kalen DeBoer’s first as Alabama coach after trailing at the half.

What’s next: Saturday vs. Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Previous ranking: 15

2026 record: 2-0

Last week’s result: Defeated Arizona 28-17

Stat to know: BYU has started 2-0 in seven consecutive seasons.

What’s next: Saturday at Colorado State, 7:30 p.m., CBS

Previous ranking: 14

2026 record: 3-0

Last week’s result: Defeated Louisiana 49-30

Stat to know: USC is 23-1 at home against unranked AP Top 25 teams under Lincoln Riley.

What’s next: Saturday at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Previous ranking: 13

2026 record: 2-0

Last week’s result: Defeated Oregon State 35-24

Stat to know: The win was Texas Tech’s first against a Pac-12 opponent in 45 seasons.

What’s next: Friday vs. Houston, 8 p.m., Fox

Previous ranking: 16

2026 record: 2-0

Last week’s result: Defeated Temple 27-9

Stat to know: Penn State has 27 straight nonconference regular-season wins. That’s the second-longest active streak in the FBS.

What’s next: Saturday at Buffalo, noon, Big Ten Network

Previous ranking: 18

2026 record: 2-0

Last week’s result: Defeated Georgia Tech 45-24

Stat to know: Tennessee has made five consecutive 2-0 starts.

What’s next: Saturday vs. Kennesaw State, 7:45 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 17

2026 record: 2-0

Last week’s result: Defeated UC Davis 56-10

Stat to know: SMU has won eight straight home openers.

What’s next: Saturday at Louisville, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 20

2026 record: 2-0

Last week’s result: Defeated Arkansas 43-10

Stat to know: Utah’s win was its largest against an SEC program.

What’s next: Saturday vs. Utah State, 3:30 p.m., Fox

Previous ranking: 21

2026 record: 2-0

Last week’s result: Defeated Iowa State 16-13

Stat to know: Iowa has 16 straight wins when allowing 13 or fewer points.

What’s next: Saturday vs. Northern Iowa, 4 p.m., FS1

Previous ranking: NR

2026 record: 2-0

Last week’s result: Defeated Oklahoma 17-10

Stat to know: The win was Michigan’s first home victory over a ranked team while unranked since 2015.

What’s next: Saturday vs. UTEP, 3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

Previous ranking: 23

2026 record: 2-0

Last week’s result: Defeated Kansas 38-21

Stat to know: The win was Missouri’s first in Lawrence since 2001.

What’s next: Saturday vs. Troy, 7 p.m., SEC Network+

Previous ranking: 6

2026 record: 1-1

Last week’s result: Lost to Oklahoma State 39-31

Stat to know: The loss snapped a 41-game win streak for Oregon against unranked opponents.

What’s next: Friday vs. Portland State, 10:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

Previous ranking: 22

2026 record: 2-0

Last week’s result: Defeated Southern 77-6

Stat to know: Houston’s 77 points was its most in a game since 1990 vs. Eastern Washington.

What’s next: Friday at Texas Tech, 8 p.m., Fox

Previous ranking: 24

2026 record: 1-1

Last week’s result: Defeated Villanova 59-13

Stat to know: Louisville is the only FBS team to score 50 or more points in its home opener in each of the past four seasons.

What’s next: Saturday vs. SMU, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 11

2026 record: 1-1

Last week’s result: Lost to Michigan 17-10

Stat to know: Oklahoma’s 10 points was its second fewest as a ranked team against an unranked opponent since 2010.

What’s next: Saturday vs. New Mexico, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 25

2026 record: 2-0

Last week’s result: Defeated Norfolk State 59-3

Stat to know: Virginia’s plus-82 point differential is its best through two games since 1930.

What’s next: Saturday vs. West Virginia, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network