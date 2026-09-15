Oasis Announce 2027 Global Tour Dates

After teasing fans on social media and in interviews for the past few months, Oasis have officially announced a 2027 tour. The trek, dubbed Oasis Live â€˜27, will see the Manchester band play 38 live shows in the U.S., U.K., and Europe. Richard Ashcroft will open all dates.

The U.S. tour dates include three nights each at Foxborough, Massachusetts' Gillette Stadium and Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium in August. The band's highly anticipated 2025 reunion tour, which kicked off in Cardiff, Wales, included several dates in North America, including stops in Toronto, Chicago, and Los Angeles, but this will be their first reunion shows in either city. A press release notes that â€œwith the exception of homecoming shows in Manchester, the tour will see the band perform in a completely new set of locations from the Oasis Live â€˜25 tour.â€

The tour opens in Glasgow with five nights at Celtic Park in May and wraps in September with a return to U.K. venue Knebworth Park, where Oasis will perform four shows. The band notably played Knebworth Park in 1996 as part of Knebworth Festival, a set that was memorialized in Jake Scott's 2021 documentary.

Oasis announced the tour with a short trailer that starts out atmospheric and nostalgic with a mix of footage from the band's heyday and reunion tour. With hype properly built, the clip shifts gears as their classic tune â€œMorning Glory?â€ kicks in and the dates are revealed.

â€œSTART THE CELEBRATIONS!!!!â€ the band said in a statement. â€œAfter a period of reflection â€˜The Most Damaging Pop Cultural Force In Recent British History' has declared itself fit for purpose and will once again return to lift the spirits of the people. Come witness the fitness. It shall be a sight to behold.â€

Tickets for Oasis Live â€˜27 will be available only to fans who have registered in advance via the band's website. Fans must register before Thursday, Sept. 17, at 11 a.m. ET. Fans who are successful will be sent a unique, nontransferable code to access an allocated on-sale window. U.S. on-sale windows will vary by city andÂ will take place on Friday, Sept. 25.

Trending Stories

Oasis recently released a new documentary,Â Don't Look Back in Anger, which documents their reunion. It was created byÂ Peaky Blinders' Steven Knight, and directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace.

Oasis Live '27 Tour Dates

May 21, 23, 25, 28, 29 â€“ Glasgow, Celtic Park

June 4, 6, 8, 11, 12, 15, 18, 19, 22, 25, 26 â€“ Manchester, England, Etihad Stadium

July 2, 3 â€“ Munich, Allianz Arena

July 10, 11 Barcelona, Estadi OlÃ­mpic LluÃ­s Companys

July 16, 17 â€“ Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff Arena

July 23, 24 â€“ Paris, Stade de France

July 29, 30 â€“ Rome, Stadio Olimpico

Aug. 10, 13, 14 â€“ Foxborough, Massachusetts, Gillette Stadium

Aug. 20, 21, 24 â€“ Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium

Sept. 4, 5 â€“ Slane Castle, Ireland

Sept. 11, 12, 18, 19 â€“ Knebworth, England