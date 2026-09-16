Buffys Nicholas Brendon, Chuck Norris and More Left Out of Emmys 2026 In Memoriam Segment

Watch : Buffy's Nicholas Brendon, Chuck Norris and More Left Out of Emmys 2026 In Memoriam Segment

While they'll forever stay in fans' hearts, there were a few late TV stars who weren't included in the 2026 Emmys in memoriam segment.

TakeÂ Nicholas Brendon, for instance. While theÂ Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor died at age 54 in March, he was not featured in the televised tribute. Still,Â his former costars Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Boreanaz acknowledged the losses their TV family has facedâ€”which also include the deaths of Anthony Head (who was in the in memoriam tribute) at age 72 in June and Michelle Trachtenberg at age 39 in February 2025â€”earlier in the program.

“David and I would like to acknowledge it's been a tough two years for our beloved cast and crew,â€ Gellar said while presenting an award with Boreanaz, “and we feel very lucky to have known and worked with such amazing people.”

Similarly, many were surprised to not seeÂ Walker, Texas Ranger’sÂ Chuck Norris in the tribute after his death at age 86 in MarchÂ orÂ Robert Redford, who died at age 89 in September 2025 after last year’s Emmys and had acted in and produced shows like Dark Winds and Death Row Series in addition to being a movie star.