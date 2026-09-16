Lambrini Girls Will Offer No Refunds on New Album, Share Explosive Single

Lambrini Girls are back and they're coming in with a bang. The Brighton, England punk band, comprised of Phoebe Lunny and Selin Macieira, announced that their second album No Refunds will arrive on Jan. 15, 2027 via City Slang. Today, they've premiered the record's latest single â€œBang Bang Bang.â€

Like most Lambrini Girls tracks, â€œBang Bang Bangâ€ is a scorcher; frontwoman Phoebe Lunny said the song is about â€œa man who has been revered as a Christ-like figure but also as the devil.â€ The Harv Frost-directed music video is just as raucous, featuring Lunny and Macieira peforming in a sweaty basement.

No Refunds follows Lambrini Girls' debut album Who Let the Dogs Out? released in January 2025. While that album was plenty political featuring songs like â€œCuntology 101â€ and â€œCompany Culture,â€ the track list for No Refunds offers up some clues on what issues they will tackle. Titles include â€œWhite Man's World,â€ â€œDon't Talk To Me Until I've Had My Abortion,â€ â€œGaza Beach,â€ and â€œIs This AI?â€ The pair previously released single â€œCult of Celebrityâ€ back in March.

Before their set out on their UK/EU 2027 tour, Lambrini Girls will open for Bikini Kill on select dates this September and October in the United States; their next support slot is Sept. 25 at Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, NY.

No Refunds Tracklist

1. Truth to Power

2. Cult of Celebrity

3. White Man's World

4. Spilt

5. Succulent Chinese Meal

6. Bang Bang Bang

7. Don't Talk To Me Until I've Had My Abortion

8. Gaza Beach

9. The Basement

10. Wake Up!

11. Is This AI?

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Lambrini Girls UK/EU 2027 Tour Dates

March 4 â€” Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Junction

March 5 â€” Bristol, UK @ Prospect Building

March 6 â€” Manchester, UK @ Academy 1

March 7 â€” Birmingham, UK @ Institute 1

March 9 â€” Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street

March 10 â€” Belfast, UK @ Empire

March 12 â€” Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

March 19 â€” London, UK @ Roundhouse

May 6 â€” Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

May 8 â€” Hamburg, Germany @ Fabrik

May 10 â€” Gothenburg, Sweden @ Pustervik

May 11 â€” Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller

May 12 â€” Stockholm, Sweden @ Fallan

May 14 â€” Berlin, Germany @ Astra

May 15 â€” Warsaw, Poland @ Niebo

May 17 â€” Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy

May 18 â€” Vienna, Austria @ Arena

May 20 â€” Munich, Germany @ Muffathalle

May 21 â€” Milan, Italy @ Lime

May 22 â€” Lausanne, Switzerland @ Les Docks

May 23 â€” Lyon, France @ Transbordeur

May 25 â€” Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall

May 26 â€” Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Den Atelier

May 29 â€” Paris, France @ ElysÃ©e Montmartre

May 31 â€” Brussels, Belgium @ AB

June 1 â€” Antwerp, Belgium @ DeRoma