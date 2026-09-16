Lambrini Girls Will Offer No Refunds on New Album, Share Explosive Single

Lambrini Girls are back and they're coming in with a bang. The Brighton, England punk band, comprised of Phoebe Lunny and Selin Macieira, announced that their second album No Refunds will arrive on Jan. 15, 2027 via City Slang. Today, they've premiered the record's latest single â€œBang Bang Bang.â€
Like most Lambrini Girls tracks, â€œBang Bang Bangâ€ is a scorcher; frontwoman Phoebe Lunny said the song is about â€œa man who has been revered as a Christ-like figure but also as the devil.â€ The Harv Frost-directed music video is just as raucous, featuring Lunny and Macieira peforming in a sweaty basement.
No Refunds follows Lambrini Girls' debut album Who Let the Dogs Out? released in January 2025. While that album was plenty political featuring songs like â€œCuntology 101â€ and â€œCompany Culture,â€ the track list for No Refunds offers up some clues on what issues they will tackle. Titles include â€œWhite Man's World,â€ â€œDon't Talk To Me Until I've Had My Abortion,â€ â€œGaza Beach,â€ and â€œIs This AI?â€ The pair previously released single â€œCult of Celebrityâ€ back in March.
Before their set out on their UK/EU 2027 tour, Lambrini Girls will open for Bikini Kill on select dates this September and October in the United States; their next support slot is Sept. 25 at Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, NY.
No Refunds Tracklist
1. Truth to Power
2. Cult of Celebrity
3. White Man's World
4. Spilt
5. Succulent Chinese Meal
6. Bang Bang Bang
7. Don't Talk To Me Until I've Had My Abortion
8. Gaza Beach
9. The Basement
10. Wake Up!
11. Is This AI?
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Lambrini Girls UK/EU 2027 Tour Dates
March 4 â€” Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Junction
March 5 â€” Bristol, UK @ Prospect Building
March 6 â€” Manchester, UK @ Academy 1
March 7 â€” Birmingham, UK @ Institute 1
March 9 â€” Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street
March 10 â€” Belfast, UK @ Empire
March 12 â€” Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
March 19 â€” London, UK @ Roundhouse
May 6 â€” Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg
May 8 â€” Hamburg, Germany @ Fabrik
May 10 â€” Gothenburg, Sweden @ Pustervik
May 11 â€” Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller
May 12 â€” Stockholm, Sweden @ Fallan
May 14 â€” Berlin, Germany @ Astra
May 15 â€” Warsaw, Poland @ Niebo
May 17 â€” Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy
May 18 â€” Vienna, Austria @ Arena
May 20 â€” Munich, Germany @ Muffathalle
May 21 â€” Milan, Italy @ Lime
May 22 â€” Lausanne, Switzerland @ Les Docks
May 23 â€” Lyon, France @ Transbordeur
May 25 â€” Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall
May 26 â€” Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Den Atelier
May 29 â€” Paris, France @ ElysÃ©e Montmartre
May 31 â€” Brussels, Belgium @ AB
June 1 â€” Antwerp, Belgium @ DeRoma