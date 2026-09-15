PGA Tour Names Tyler Rutstein Chief Marketing Officer

Tyler Rustein, who has held positions with sports-focused apparel companies as well as the alternative Overtime sports leagues, will join the PGA Tour as its new chief marketing officer on October 5.

He joins the league as its CEO, Brian Rolapp, a former NFL executive, has articulated a plan aimed at modernizing its tournaments. Rolapp has backed having both a premier track, the PGA Tour Championship Series, and a different one, the PGA Tour Challenger Series, that offers players a way to move to the higher level of competition.

Rutstein was most recently senior vice president, global brand and Americas marketing at Under Armour. While in that role, the executive supervised global brand management and creative, the marketing organization serving operations in the Americas. social and shoppable commerce strategy, sports marketing, marketing operations and entertainment and influencer marketing. He had previously worked as chief brand officer and vice president of commerce at Overtime, where he helped grow the company's apparel business while shaping brand strategy across various leagues.

â€œThe PGA Tour is one of the most iconic brands in sports, and this is a tremendous opportunity to help shape how the Tour connects with fans in new and more meaningful ways,â€ said Rutstein, in a prepared statement. â€œI'm excited to lead this team as we build a modern marketing approach that strengthens the Tour brand, drives deeper engagement and brings new audiences closer to the game.

Rutstein also spent nearly a decade at Adidas, where he led global and U.S. marketing, merchandising and collaboration strategies tied to major franchises, cultural moments and key city growth initiatives. .