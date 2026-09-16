Drake Unveils FOMO Video Featuring Ella Langley and Don Toliver Collaborations

Drake revealed his elusive project, â€œFear of Missing Out,â€ on Tuesday night.

While the video was slated to rollout at 9 p.m. ET, there were a few delays on the livestream that sent eager fans clamoring online for the release. When his not-so-short film finally dropped, viewers were taken on a tour of Drake's sumptuous lifestyle and summer antics. The camera followed Drake dancing through his sprawling mansion and driving his lime green boat along the slick Toronto skyline; joining an intimate chat between his mother, Sandra â€œIcemomâ€ Graham, and her best friends; and brandishing a pair of $150,000 Iron Man suits. The video also previewed songs with Don Toliver and Sexyy Red, and a reworked version of Ella Langley's massive hit â€œChoosin' Texas.â€

Drake first began hinting at his latest offering last month, sharing photos of his family alongside the caption: â€œFOMO 2026.â€ Two weeks later, he followed that up with an image of a CD cover titled â€œFear of Missing Out.â€

The day before FOMO's official drop, Drake teased the â€œnot so short filmâ€ on social media alongside a blurry image of himself and a lengthy message. The rapper called FOMO a â€œself funded surrealismâ€ and said it was a â€œstory about making the absolute most of it all in one summer.â€

He then doled out â€œsome life adviceâ€ to consider before watching the project and said: â€œNobody is coming to save you. You must use each day to decipher who you love and trust and march forward with them.â€

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The rapper expressed his hope that FOMO â€œserves as motivation to make that call, take that trip, drop that song, open that shop, see your parents, leave that relationship or stay in it forever, spend the bread, get some more etc.â€

He also pushed back against what he believes in an industry that keeps â€œsaying our genre is dyingâ€ and that videos â€œdon't matter.â€ â€œI still care. As much as I did on the set of Best I Ever Had,â€ he wrote before ending his note. â€œSo be kind and rewind.â€