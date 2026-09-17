Chers Son, Elijah Blue Allman, Indicted on Felony Criminal Mischief Charge in New Hampshire

Elijah Blue Allman, the son of Cher and the late Allman Brothers frontman Gregg Allman, has been indicted on a felony criminal mischief charge in New Hampshire after allegedly breaking into a woman's home in March and smoking a cigarette on her couch while she hid in a closet.

The indictment, obtained by Rolling Stone, says Allman â€œpurposely damaged the property of (the alleged victim) by breaking a glass window, having no right to do so.â€ The Rockingham County grand jury found that the property loss to the victim appeared to be in excess of $1,500.

Allman, 50, has been held at a locked psychiatric hospital in New Hampshire since shortly after his March 1 arrest. He initially faced charges of burglary, criminal mischief, and breach of bail in a prior criminal complaint listed on an adult order of commitment dated March 2 and obtained by Rolling Stone.

Police responded to the home in Windham, N.H., at 9:47 a.m. that day for a reported burglary in progress. An officer allegedly saw fresh footprints in the snow leading to the back door and a glass pane that had been shattered. The officer entered and found Allman â€œseated on the living room couch smoking a cigarette,â€ according to the arrest affidavit obtained by Rolling Stone. The homeowner, found hiding in a closet, said she didn't give Allman permission to enter the residence.

Nothing appeared to be missing, but a detective later â€œobserved a fresh cigarette burn on the area rug in the living room in close proximity to where [Allman] had been seated,â€ the police report said.

At the time, Allman was out on bail following an arrest two days earlier at St. Paul's School in nearby Concord. In that Feb. 27 incident, he was booked and released on suspicion of trespassing, criminal threatening, and simple assault, local officials said. Allman allegedly gained access to the campus by saying he was a prospective parent, then became belligerent and poked a student with his cane, WMUR 9 News reported.

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An arraignment date for the new felony criminal mischief charge is reportedly set for next month. Attempts to reach a lawyer for Allman were not immediately successful Wednesday.

After Allman's back-to-back arrests, his superstar mom renewed her bid for a court-ordered conservatorship in California, this time asking that a professional conservator take control of his finances, rather than herself. She previously sought to become his conservator in 2023, alleging he â€œurgently neededâ€ protection, but he vigorously fought the move. The mother and son reached a private settlement in 2024.

In her revived petition filed in April, Cher claimed Allman had failed to live up to his promise to hire a business manager and was spiraling out of control. She alleged his life has been derailed again by ongoing substance abuse, and he desperately needed court supervision. Â

â€œElijah's situation has become dire on multiple fronts. His mental health has severely deteriorated, his financial situation is terrible, and his drug dependency is at its worst,â€ her new petition filed April 15 and obtained by Rolling Stone said. She called Allman â€œgravely disabled.â€

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A judge declined to issue an emergency conservatorship at a hearing in late April, citing a possible issue with jurisdiction. According to court filings, the New Hampshire State Hospital where Allman is currently living initiated a guardianship for his person and estate on July 7. The NHSH sought to have Allman's brothers, Chaz Bono and Devon Allman, appointed as co-guardians, Cher's lawyer confirmed in a court filing. Allman's wife, Mariangela King Allman, has since applied for the guardianship role and asked that the Los Angeles County judge on the conservatorship case appoint her as conservator if one is needed in California.

A hearing in the Los Angeles County-based conservatorship case is set for Oct. 30.