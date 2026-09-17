Rachel Kalys One-Woman Show Hospital Hour Sets Off-Broadway Run With Chris Fleming Directing, Bob Odenkirk Executive Producing (EXCLUSIVE)

Rachel Kalyâ€˜s one-woman show â€œHospital Hourâ€ is coming to New York.

The comedy will begin a six-week off-Broadway run on Oct. 16 at the Culture Club in Chelsea, with comedy heavies Chris Fleming on board as director and Bob Odenkirk as executive producer.

Tickets are on sale now for â€œHospital Hourâ€ here, with all first-week performances priced at $25. The official opening night is Oct. 26.

â€œHospital Hourâ€ explores Kaly's personal experiences with mental illness and her hundreds of hospital visits for psychological treatments. The logline reads: â€œRachel Kaly got her first period the same day Saddam Hussein was hanged. Since then, she's been to the hospital over 300 times for various psychological treatments. Are these two facts related? Probably.â€ In the hour-long show, Kaly will â€œexplain, once and for all, why she's so mentally ill.â€

Kaly previously took the show to London's SoHo Theatre and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Odenkirk said in a statement, â€œI love painful, honest, embarrassing, open-hearted comedy â€” always have since the days of Richard Lewis, Spalding Gray, all the tragic, hilarious, brutal greats. Rachel Kaly is one of them and â€˜Hospital Hour' is her first big bloodletting. Funny, surprising, utterly distinctive. She kills me.â€

Fleming added, â€œRachel Kaly started stand-up as a child and it shows! She has a control of herself and a crowd that is unfollowable on any lineup show. She's truly edgy, not in the public domain street joke way that people often mistake for edge, but in her ownership of her own darkness and her ability to stare without judgment at the horrors of life.â€

Kaly is a writer and actor from New York who started doing stand-up comedy at age 9. She can be seen in â€œHigh Maintenance,â€ â€œRap Worldâ€ and, most notably, Season 2 of â€œJury Duty,â€ in which she played Claire Coleman, a woman who wears too much sunscreen.