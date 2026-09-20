Mikel Gurreas Awaited Saints, Toplined by The Beloved Star Victoria Luengo, Swooped on by M-Appeal (EXCLUSIVE)

Mikel Gurrea's â€œSaints,â€ starring Victoria Luengo, who played opposite Javier Bardem in â€œThe Beloved,â€ will be brought to market at San SebastiÃ¡n by Berlin-based M-Appeal which has acquired its international sales rights.

M-Appeal will launch its campaign as â€œSaintsâ€ (â€œSantsâ€) weighs into San SebastiÃ¡n Festival, running Sept. 18-26, as one of its highest-profile titles, one of its main competition world premieres from a fast emerging Spanish director.

A stylish family drama plus a building â€“ and singular â€“ heist thriller, â€œSaintsâ€ marks the second feature from â€œGurreaâ€ who studied at the London Film School, the same alma mater as â€œAlcarrÃ sâ€ director Carla SimÃ³n. He already bowed his feature debut, â€œSuro,â€ in San SebastiÃ¡n competition in 2022, marking him out as a talent to track.

A step-up in ambition â€“ in its visuals, production values, locations, ever more challenging heists and emotional odyssey of the protagonist â€“ Catalan-language â€œSaintsâ€ (â€œSantsâ€) stars Luengo as Lali, a drifter and thief, is summoned back to Barcelona by a sudden phone-call informing her that estranged mother Gloria (Ariadna Gil) is gravely ill.

There, Lali falls in with an an elite professional band of church religious artefact thieves, led by the charismatic ex-nun Rosario (EulÃ lia Ramon), who gives part proceeds from the robberies to the needy.

That means Lali has to establish her priorities â€“ between a new chosen family and her biological family, her dying mother. Once carefree, Lali learns to care.

â€œâ€˜Saints' pulled us in and never let go. Mikel Gurrea directs with real warmth and wit, balancing heartfelt moments with a welcome lightness,â€ said Maren Kroymann, of M-Appeal.

â€œAt its center is Victoria Luengo, one of the most exciting faces in European cinema right now, delivering a performance that is both grounded and thrilling to watch,â€ she added.

Luengo already starred in â€œSuro.â€ â€œSince â€˜Suro,' Victoria has become a dear friend. She happens to be one of the best actress that I have ever seen. So, I always want to work with her,â€ Gurrea told Variety.

â€œThe story takes us somewhere we did not expect, built around a series of heists that never lose sight of their characters, and culminates in an uplifting ending, exactly the kind audiences crave We are proud to be backing a director of such promise and trajectory,â€ Kroyman noted.

Co-written with Francisco Kosterlitz (â€œThe Hunter's Silence,â€ â€œSuroâ€), â€œSaintsâ€ is produced by Nocturna Pictures, Lastor Media, Deliris Films with Italy's Kino Produzioni.

Laura Rubirola Sala, Tono Folguera and Ariadna Dot produced;

Giovanni Pompili, Lara Costa Calzado served as co-producers.

Lastor Media co-produced Carla SimÃ³n's Berlin Golden Bear winner â€œAlcarrÃ sâ€ with Kino Produzioni.

â€œThe relationship between Lastor Media and Kino Produzioni has been key to expanding our financing capacity. At the same time, the growing competitiveness of Catalan-language films has made us look increasingly outward,â€ Rubirola Sala told Variety. â€œToday, if we want to make films with the ability to travel internationally, completing their financing with international funds is essential.â€