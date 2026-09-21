Celine Dion, Keith Urban, Chris Martin Lead All-Star John Farnham Tribute Concert

An all-star lineup of Australian and international artists gathered in Melbourne on Sunday (Sept. 20) to honor John Farnham, the Australian music icon behind â€œYou're the Voice,â€ at a star-studded tribute concert at Rod Laver Arena.

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Billed as The Songs of John Farnham: A Living Legend â€“ The Celebration Concert, the one-off event drew more than 120 performers, a 38-piece orchestra and the John Farnham Band before a capacity crowd, with proceeds going to Head and Neck Cancer Australia. The concert launched the organization's year-long Lend Your Voice campaign, aiming to raise $1 million for the charity that supported Farnham through his own cancer treatment since 2022. Emcee Richard Wilkins noted that Farnham has played the venue in a record 94 sold-out shows over his career â€” â€œso I guess tonight makes it 95,â€ he told the crowd.

Farnham, 77, did not attend. In a statement, his wife, Jill, and sons Robert and James confirmed his health had â€œdeteriorated in recent months,â€ noting he now requires continuous oxygen support, uses a wheelchair and receives â€œ24-hour nursing care at home.â€ The family said that while Farnham had been â€œdeeply movedâ€ by the tribute, they had decided it was best for him to remain at home â€œwhere he can be safe and comfortable.â€

The concert doubled as a celebration of the 40th anniversary of â€œYou're the Voice,â€ released in September 1986. Celine Dion performed the anthem via satellite from Paris, recalling that she had once sung it as a duet with Farnham during a Melbourne visit. â€œJohn, you've always been such a deep inspiration to me; I always loved to hear you sing,â€ she said.

Coldplayâ€˜s Chris Martin, a surprise addition, appeared via satellite with an original song written for the occasion, â€œA Better Singer Than Me.â€ â€œOne day we'll all be gone,â€ Martin sang, â€œbut the thing about John Farnham songs is, they'll keep living on.â€ Keith Urban flew in from Nashville to perform â€œBurn for You,â€ while Hugh Jackman appeared via satellite with â€œTalk of the Town,â€ calling Farnham the reason â€œthe entertainer I amâ€ exists.

The homegrown bill was equally deep, co-headlined by Jimmy Barnes, Tina Arena, Kate Ceberano, Jon Stevens, Jessica Mauboy, Vanessa Amorosi and Richard Marx, working through a catalog of Farnham hits. The night also revisited Farnham's celebrated turn as Jesus in the 1992 Australian arena production of Jesus Christ Superstar, with Stevens and Ceberano â€” his former co-stars â€” reuniting on â€œEverything's Alright.â€

Farnham remains one of the most successful artists in Australian history. His 1986 solo album Whispering Jack spent 25 weeks at No. 1 on the Australian chart, was certified 24-times platinum and stands as the highest-selling album ever by a domestic artist in the country. Its lead single â€œYou're the Voiceâ€ topped the charts in Australia, Sweden and Germany and reached the UK top 10, becoming an enduring anthem later covered by artists worldwide â€” most recently by the Jonas Brothers at the NFL's first regular-season game in Australia this month.

Farnham followed it with the No. 1 Australian albums Age of Reason (1988) and Chain Reaction (1990), and is the only Australian artist to score No. 1 records across five consecutive decades.

An eight-time ARIA Award winner and ARIA Hall of Fame inductee, he was named Australian of the Year in 1987. In May, Farnham confirmed that the surgeries from his cancer treatment had ended his singing career, saying performing onstage was â€œjust not possibleâ€ anymore.