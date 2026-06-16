How Spirit Airlines demise will benefit rivals — and raise airfares even more

A Spirit Airlines Airbus A321 airplane taxis at Los Angeles International Airport after arriving from Fort Lauderdale on March 30, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Just hours after Spirit Airlines collapsed, its rivals unveiled their new flight plans.

Airlines had actually been at work for months on their route changes as Spirit’s shutdown looked more and more likely. Some new flights start this week. It comes after Spirit abruptly ceased operations overnight Saturday, stranding thousands of customers.

The quick move shows how carriers are vying for Spirit’s valuable assets, like airport gates and a customer base that has one less choice when booking. That could drive up airfare even more than it already has risen after the fuel-driven hikes this year, analysts said.

Even though Spirit’s already pared-down summer schedule was about 1.5% of U.S. domestic capacity, it could have a broader impact on the industry and travelers’ wallets, Barclays airline analyst Brandon Oglenski said in a note Monday.

“Beyond direct revenue capture from Spirit’s prior network, we also suspect industry pricing could benefit significantly for nearly all airlines given the removal of excess point-to-point capacity, which will likely drive even higher unit revenue outcomes in the near term,” he said.

For now, other airlines are announcing their new flights as they look to fill the gaps from Spirit’s absence and compete for Spirit’s routes and gates.

Breeze Airways is launching a flight out of Atlantic City, New Jersey, to Charleston, South Carolina. The carrier also plans to run year-round service from Atlantic City to Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina and Tampa, Florida.

JetBlue Airways , previously the No. 2 airline at Spirit’s home hub of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, announced new flights from there to a host of destinations, including Barranquilla and Cali in Colombia; Baltimore; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Indianapolis. It also said it would add new nonstops from the South Florida hub to Chicago; Detroit; Houston; Nashville, Tennessee, and Ponce, Puerto Rico.

“We’re stepping up for Fort Lauderdale to ensure the availability of air service in this market,” JetBlue President Marty St. George said in a release announcing the changes.

JetBlue is also boosting capacity from Fort Lauderdale to Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport; Raleigh-Durham; and Santo Domingo and Santiago de los Caballeros, in the Dominican Republic.