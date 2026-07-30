OpenAI said the rogue models that breached Hugging Face’s internal systems also used publicly exposed credentials across “four accounts on four services” to help facilitate the attack, further clarifying how the “unprecedented cyber incident” unfolded.Â Â Â

The company disclosed last week that a combination of its artificial intelligence models escaped an isolated testing environment that had very limited internet access. The models chained together a series of vulnerabilities to reach the open web and eventually gain access to Hugging Face, which operates an open-source developer platform. OpenAI said the models were trying to find information that they could use to cheat on an evaluation, and succeeded.

Throughout this week, OpenAI has shared more details about the breach and revealed that the models accessed four accounts in addition to Hugging Face’s systems.

The company said the models used one of these accounts “as an outbound relay and staging path,” where it prepared for the attack. They used another account for data storage, and accessed the last two accounts in a “read-only manner,” meaning the model did not ultimately use them to help compromise Hugging Face.Â

“In some of the cases, it seems that it wasn’t so much as a breach as the front door was left open, but the model definitely took advantage of what I would say are poorly configured environments,” Colin Shea-Blymyer, a research fellow at Georgetown’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology, told CNBC in an interview on Wednesday.Â Â

The new details about the incident demonstrate how far AI agents will go in order to complete a task, as well as how rapidly their attack capabilities are advancing.