Watch Lorde Surprise Lollapalooza Crowd With Special Guest Charli xcx on Girl, So Confusing

Lorde closed out the first night of Lollapalooza with a memorable headlining set featuring surprise guest Charli xcx, at one point needing to press pause when multiple fans collapsed in the crowd.

In video captured by Billboard at the New Zealander's mainstage-closing performance on Thursday (July 30), she and the British dance-pop star trade dueling vocals on their â€œGirl, So Confusingâ€ duet, which Lorde has been incorporating into her festival sets as a solo number â€” until now. This time, when she closed out her verse with â€œI ride for you, Charli,â€ the â€œRoyalsâ€ singer got to belt it directly to her collaborator next to her on stage.

The â€œGirl, So Conusingâ€ remix featuring Lorde dropped in 2024 as part of Charli's Brat and It's Completely Different But Also Still Brat reissue, featuring the two women sorting out the unspoken tensions in their yearslong friendship through song. The Moment star is now fresh off the release of new album Music, Fashion, Film, which arrived July 24, and on Friday (July 31), she'll take her turn as a headliner on day two of the Chicago festival.

At night one, the duet was part of a setlist spanning songs from Lorde's most recent album, Virgin â€” which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 â€” and past LPs Pure Heroine, Melodrama and Solar Power. Her set followed a day that also featured performances from sombr, Wet Leg, 5 Seconds of Summer, Audrey Hobert and more.

The crowd was tightly packed, to the point where Lorde had to pause her show and direct security at least three times to assist fans who'd passed out in the audience, according to NBC Chicago. It was in the mid-80s outside by the time she took the stage that evening.

Watch Lorde and Charli sing â€œGirl, So Confusingâ€ at Lollapalooza below.