AC Milan mourn loss of legend Franco Baresi

AC Milan have announced the passing of former defender Franco Baresi, and said he â€œembodied the heart and soulâ€ of the club.

Baresi, who was aged 66, was a legendary figure at San Siro after spending his entire 20-year playing career with the Rossoneri, making 719 appearances and helping them win six Serie A titles and three European Cups between 1977 and 1997.

A club statement read: â€œAnnouncing the loss of someone who embodied the heart and soul ofÂ AC Milan, is incredibly difficult. But everyone at the club and all the Milanisti must live up toÂ Franco Baresi's memory. We must be strong and gather every bit of energy, even at this saddest of times.

â€œWe lost Franco only a few months after his last public appearance in a packed San Siro, at the Milan Winter Olympics opening ceremony, an event on the world stage he helped make unforgettable.

â€œIn memory of Franco, we stand united, knowing he'll guide and push us throughout our Rossoneri journey. Forever.Â Because Baresi is forever.â€

La Storia del Milan Ã¨ in lacrime per la scomparsa di Franco Baresi. Il suo esempio e la sua profonditÃ saranno, per sempre come la sua maglia numero 6, parte integrante e fondamentale del DNA e del cammino di tutto il Club. Le condoglianze che AC Milan porge alla famiglia tuttaâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/a8wNOCUc2o â€” AC Milan (@acmilan) July 31, 2026

Baresi helps Italy to World Cup triumph

A composed central defender, who was arguably ahead of his time due to his line-breaking passing ability, Baresi won 81 caps for Italy and was part of the squad that clinched the World Cup in 1982. He started the 1994 final as Italy lost to Brazil on penalties.

But it is at Milan where his loss will be most keenly felt.

He was named an honorary vice-president in 2020 and his number six shirt was retired for years later.

Baresi had been suffering from ill-health for some time and underwent lung surgery 12 months ago.