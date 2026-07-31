2026 Little League Softball World Series teams, bracket. Heres who made it

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Little League players have battled through an epic summer of softball games with the hope of representing their team, state and region (or country) in the Little League Softball World Series.

That moment has come for 12 teams from the United States and across the world.

Eight squads from the United States and four from around the globe will take over Greenville, North Carolina's legendary Elm Street Park for the 2026 Little League Softball World Series from Aug. 2-9. Â

They'll navigate two brackets, purple and orange, and compete in a modified double-elimination format before advancing to the winner-take-all championship games on Aug. 8 for the bracket titles and then to the Little League Softball World Series championship game on Aug. 9.

Here's everything to know about the 2026 Little League Softball World Series and the teams that are participating in the tournament. Â

Who are the 2026 Little League Softball World Series teams?

Little League Softball World Series purple bracket teams

Canada âˆ’Â OnField Little League (Repentigny, Quebec)

Europe & Africa âˆ’Â Emilia Romagna LL (Bologna, Italy)

North Carolina âˆ’Â Johnston County LL (Clayton, North Carolina)Northwest âˆ’Â Snohomish Little League (Snohomish, WA)

Southeast âˆ’Â Lake Mary LL (Lake Mary, Florida)

Southwest âˆ’Â Greater Helotes Little League (Helotes, Texas)

Little League Softball World Series orange bracket teams

Asia-Pacific âˆ’Â Kinki Softball LL (Sango, Japan)

Central âˆ’ Daviess County Little League (Owensboro, Kentucky)

Latin Americaâˆ’Â Guayama Softball LL (Guayama, Puerto Rico)Mid-Atlantic âˆ’Â Toms River Little League (Toms River, New Jersey)

New England âˆ’ Bristol Girls Softball LL (Bristol, Connecticut)

West âˆ’Â Live Oak Little League (Live Oak, California)

How to watch the 2026 Little League Softball World Series

The 2026 Little League Softball World Series will be broadcast on ESPN platforms, with the championship game airing on ABC. Games will also be available to stream on ESPN+.

Dates: Â Aug. 2-9

Â Aug. 2-9 TV: Â ESPN, ESPN2, ABC

Â ESPN, ESPN2, ABC Stream: Â ESPN+

Â ESPN+ Location:Â Greenville, North Carolina

2026 Little League Softball World Series schedule

All time Eastern

Sunday, Aug. 2

Game 1: (Purple): Northwest vs. Southeast, 10 a.m. ESPN2

Game 2: (Orange): Mid-Atlantic vs. Asia-Pacific, 1 p.m. ESPN2

Game 3: (Orange): West vs. Central, 4 p.m. ESPN2

Game 4: (Purple): Canada vs. North Carolina, 7 p.m. ESPN2

Monday, Aug. 3

Game 5 (Orange): Winner of Game 2 vs. Latin America, 10 a.m. ESPN2

Game 6 (Purple): Winner of Game 1 vs. Europe and Africa, 1 p.m. ESPN2

Game 7 (Purple): Winner of Game 4 vs. Southwest, 4 p.m. ESPN2

Game 8 (Orange): Winner of Game 3 vs. New England, 7 p.m. ESPN2

Tuesday, Aug. 4

Game 9 (Purple): Loser of Game 1 vs Loser of Game 7, 10 a.m. ESPN2

Game 10 (Orange): Loser of Game 2 vs Loser of Game 8, 1 p.m. ESPN2

Game 11 (Orange): Loser of Game 3 vs Loser of Game 5, 4 p.m. ESPN2

Game 12 (Purple): Loser of Game 4 vs Loser of Game 6, 7 p.m. ESPN2

Wednesday, Aug. 5

Game 13 (Orange): Winner of Game 10 vs Winner of Game 11, 10 a.m. ESPN2

Game 14 (Purple): Winner of Game 9 vs Winner of Game 12, 1 p.m. ESPN2

Thursday, Aug. 6

Game 15 (Purple): Winner of Game 6 vs Winner of Game 7, 1 p.m. ESPN2

Game 16 (Orange): Winner of Game 5 vs Winner of Game 8, 5 p.m. ESPN2

Friday, Aug. 7

Game 17 (Purple): Loser of Game 15 vs Winner of Game 14, 3 p.m. ESPN2

Game 18 (Orange): Loser of Game 16 vs Winner of Game 13, 6 p.m. ESPN2

Saturday, Aug. 8

Game 19 (Orange championship): Winner of Game 16 vs Winner of Game 18, 2 p.m. ESPN

Game 20 (Purple championship): Winner of Game 15 vs. Winner of Game 17, 5 p.m. ESPN 2

Sunday, Aug. 9

Game 21 (Third place game): Loser of Game 19 vs Loser of Game 20, 10 a.m. ESPN

Game 22 (Little League Softball World Series Championship): Winner of Game 19 vs Winner of Game 20, 3 p.m. ABC

Who won the 2025 Little League Softball World Series?

West Suburban Little League from Johnstown, Pennsylvania, was the 2025 Little League Softball World Series champion with a 1-0 victory over Floyds Knobs, Indiana, in the championship game held in Greenville, North Carolina.

Jennie Finch on softball's role in rising women's sports Jennie Finch celebrates the growth of women's sports and softball's momentum in the pro space. Sports Seriously

Sherlon Christie is a USA TODAY Sports senior trending editor and an expert on Little League Baseball and Little League Softball. You can reach him by email atÂ schristie@usatoday.com. Follow him on X at @sherlonchristie, on Bluesky at @sherlonchristie.bsky.social.