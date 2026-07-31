UEFA threatens World Cup boycott over FIFA private equity investment plan

Gianni Infantino, president of the Federation International Football Association (FIFA), at the Semafor World Economy Summit during the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Spring meetings in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, April 15, 2026.

European soccer governing body UEFA said Thursday it will boycott FIFA competitions including the World Cup if the global organization goes through with its proposal to sell a stake to private investors.

Following an emergency meeting, UEFA, which represents 55 of FIFA’s 211 member associations, called it “irresponsible and indefensible” for FIFA leadership to bring forth such a proposal without seeking feedback from the countries that make up the organization.

On Tuesday, FIFA announced a plan to sell a 20% stake in a new entity it calls FIFA Forward Enterprise that would take over all commercial and event operations. FIFA said FFE would raise up to $4.2 billion from third party investors. The move championed by FIFA President Gianni Infantino has drawn backlash across the sport.

The proposed deal has also sparked fresh scrutiny of Infantino’s relationship with President Donald Trump. Thrive Eternal, a private equity firm founded by Joshua Kushner, the brother of Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, is “expected to lead the proposed investor group for FFE,” FIFA said when it announced the deal.

In a statement, UEFA said its member nations would boycott FIFA competitions unless the organization canceled the plan for good. UEFA said “football’s future cannot be dictated” by stakeholders seeking financial gain.

“As a result of today’s discussion, no UEFA national teams will participate in any FIFA competition for so long as these proposals remain alive, unless this proposal has been abandoned in its entirety and binding assurances have been given that FIFA will never again open its governance or competitions to private ownership,” the statement read.