Army Pledges Stronger Protection For Humanitarian Operations In North-East

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has reaffirmed the Nigerian Army's commitment to strengthening civil-military cooperation to support humanitarian operations, protect civilians and advance stabilisation efforts in conflict-affected areas of the country, particularly the North-East.

According to a statement by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, the COAS said ensuring safe and unhindered humanitarian access remains a critical component of the Army's strategy to consolidate operational gains, support the safe and dignified return of displaced persons and promote lasting peace and stability.

Lieutenant General Shaibu stated this while receiving the Head of Office of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA) in Nigeria, Miss Danielle Parry, during a courtesy visit to Army Headquarters, Abuja.

While congratulating Parry on her appointment, the COAS described the longstanding partnership between the Nigerian Army and United Nations humanitarian agencies as a strategic collaboration that has enhanced humanitarian response, strengthened civilian protection and supported stabilisation efforts in the region.

He assured the delegation that the Nigerian Army would continue to provide the security required for the safe movement of humanitarian personnel, relief materials and essential supplies, especially along key operational routes.

Acknowledging the security challenges associated with the ongoing decongestion of Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps and the resettlement of affected communities in Borno State, Shaibu reiterated that the Army would continue to work closely with humanitarian partners to ensure the initiatives are carried out in a safe and coordinated environment.

As part of efforts to improve humanitarian access, the COAS directed the Theatre Commander to strengthen security measures along vulnerable supply routes, particularly the Dikwa-Gamboru Ngala axis, where remnants of terrorist elements continue to threaten humanitarian operations. He stressed the importance of innovative force protection measures, improved convoy escort arrangements and stronger coordination between the military and humanitarian organisations.

Lieutenant General Shaibu also encouraged UN OCHA to maximise available resources through improved forward logistics planning, including local warehousing and the expanded implementation of the Humanitarian Reset Initiative, to sustain assistance delivery amid funding challenges.

Earlier, Miss Parry commended the Nigerian Army for its continued support in facilitating humanitarian operations across the North-East. She noted that nearly six million people still depend on humanitarian assistance, despite declining global humanitarian funding.

She identified persistent security challenges in Gwoza, Bama, Damboa, Dikwa and Monguno as major obstacles to humanitarian access, and appealed for sustained military support to enable displaced persons to safely return to farming and other livelihood activities.

Parry also requested increased military assistance in clearing Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and Unexploded Ordnance (UXOs) from resettlement communities, intensified patrols along critical rainy-season supply routes and enhanced security escorts for humanitarian convoys.

She reaffirmed UN OCHA's commitment to deepening civil-military coordination, while commending the professionalism, dedication and sacrifices of Nigerian Army personnel. According to her, sustained collaboration between the Nigerian Army and humanitarian actors remains essential to protecting vulnerable populations, delivering life-saving assistance and advancing long-term peace, recovery and development across the North-East.

Linus Aleke

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