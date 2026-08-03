Phillies 3-Year Veteran Traded To Division Rival In 4-Player Swap

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 18: Bailey Falter #70 of the Philadelphia Phillies walks off of the field against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on June 18, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ben Green/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies made Bailey Falter a fifth-round draft pick in 2015 and watched the left-hander develop into a reliable contributor during his first several seasons in the organization. Although his tenure in Philadelphia ended years ago, the former Phillies starter is once again changing teams â€” and this time, he’ll be pitching for a National League East rival.

The latest move came just before the trade deadline, when the Atlanta Braves acquired Falter as part of a four-player deal with the Kansas City Royals. While outfielder Lane Thomas headlined that trade, Falter gives Atlanta experienced organizational pitching depth as the club reshapes its roster and a reminder for many Phillies fans who have followed his career.

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Atlanta Braves Add Former Philadelphia Phillies Lefty In Large Deadline Deal On Saturday, news broke that the Braves had acquired two players from the Royals in the pre-deadline period's biggest trade up to that point. “Thomas and left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter were acquired from the Royals in exchange for Minor League right-hander Lucas Braun, who had been the Braves’ No. 8 prospect, and left-hander Carter Holton on Saturday night,â€ Mark Bowman wrote for MLB.com . â€œFalter will simply provide organizational depth when he joins Triple-A Gwinnett’s pitching staff Tuesday. Thomas, who will join Atlanta’s roster Tuesday, was the centerpiece of this trade.” The move nevertheless gives the Braves another pitcher with significant major league experience, including several seasons spent with one of Atlanta’s biggest divisional rivals. ForbesRed Sox Trade Castoff Sends â€˜Forever Grateful' Message To Fans During Dodgers Game