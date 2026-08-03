Healeys profiteering warning on food and fuel risks row with retailers

The chancellor, John Healey, has said the government is standing by to prevent the public from â€œbeing taken for a ride at the pump or the tillâ€ as the Iran war continues to hit prices.

While he said there had been â€œno significant evidence of so-called price gougingâ€ during the crisis, he used a weekend column to tell the big retailers that ministers were â€œwatching closelyâ€ for any signs of profiteering.

Healey faces a difficult economic balancing act as the energy price shock caused by the months-long conflict in the Middle East reignites the cost of living crisis.

Last week the Bank of England kept UK interest rates on hold as it warned that a further escalation in the Iran war could drive inflation above 4% next year, adding to financial pressures on households.

Healey's comments came as a new report warned that UK economy could fall into recession next year if the crucial Strait of Hormuz remains closed into 2027 amid a prolonged conflict.

The latest EY economic outlook warned that gross domestic product (GDP) could slow sharply to 0.5% this year and contract by 0.2% next year if the conflict is not resolved and the vital waterway â€“ through which a fifth of the world's oil and gas is normally carried â€“ remains shut until early or mid-2027.

On the other hand, if the strait reopens by the end of the third quarter of this year, EY's base case forecast suggests growth will remain fairly resilient, at 0.9% in 2026 and 1.2% in 2027.

â€œThe conflict affects our national security, our UK bases, personnel and allies in the Middle East,â€ Healey wrote in the Sunday Telegraph. â€œBut it also threatens our economic security: impacting the family finances of millions of British people.

â€œAnd I know that many British businesses have been put under pressure by increasing costs too. Conflict and uncertainty increases inflation, threatens growth and pushes up costs for businesses and governments alike.â€

The comments about profiteering threaten a new war of words between the government and retailers. Amid ongoing public concern about the cost of living, it emerged earlier this year that Rachel Reeves, then the chancellor, had raised the prospect of a cap on food prices to limit inflation caused by the Middle East conflict.

The proposals prompted a backlash from supermarket bosses, with Stuart Machin, the chief executive of Marks & Spencer, calling the plans â€œcompletely preposterousâ€.

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The British Retail Consortium suggested on Sunday that the new chancellor should instead be looking at the effect of tax increases, including employers' national insurance and business rates, on inflation.

Andrew Opie, of the British Retail Consortium, which represents big retailers including Sainsbury's, Tesco and Asda, said: â€œSupermarkets operate in a highly competitive environment, delivering the most affordable food in western Europe.

â€œThe government's independent competition regulator, the CMA [Competition and Markets Authority], has repeatedly found that fierce competition between retailers, not government action, has kept food prices as low as possible.â€