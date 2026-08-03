Logan Paul sold a Pokémon card for more than $16 million. Heres why investors are watching

PokÃ©mon cards aren’t just childhood collectibles anymore. Some owners are increasingly treating the popular 1990s and 2000s trading cards like alternative assets, with some of the rarest cards outperforming traditional benchmarks like the S&P 500 in recent years. During key periods like the pandemic boom and another surge in 2025, trading card indexes tracking PokÃ©mon sales posted gains that far exceeded the S&P 500’s long-term average annual return of 10% to 12%, according to trading card valuation tool Card Ladder. The comparison isn’t perfect â€” stock data spans decades, while trends in trading card values are shorter and more volatile â€” but the outperformance in certain windows is still striking.

The jump in prices come down to scarcity, grading and a surge of deep-pocketed buyers chasing a limited supply of top-tier assets. At the high end, that dynamic is clear. A rare Pikachu Illustrator card, owned by influencer and wrestler Logan Paul, sold for more than $16 million in February, which set a record for the most expensive trading card ever sold at auction. “There are certain individuals trying to acquire the rarest, highest-grade cards and taking them off the market for as long as they can,” said auctioneer Ken Goldin, whose online marketplace, owned by eBay, consigned and sold Paul’s rare PokÃ©mon card. “It’s possible you may never see that card come up for sale again in our lifetime.”

Rare PokÃ©mon card designed by Atsuko Nishida. Courtesy: Goldin