Ukraine war live: Five killed as Kyiv hits warehouses including Wildberries facility

Russia says Ukrainian drone attack on holiday-makers killed seven

At least seven people, including three children, were killed and 40 injured at Russia’s Black Sea holiday resort of Gelendzhik, in what Moscow claimed was a deliberate Ukrainian drone attack on civilians.

Social media videos, verified by Reuters, showed what appears to be a drone slamming into a busy beach area near the town of Gelendzhik, accompanied by a loud explosion.

It was unclear from the footage whether the drone was intercepted before hitting the beach. Ukraine has not issued a statement on the attack, but its military has repeatedly said it does not deliberately target civilians.

Veniamin Kondratyev, the governor of Russia’s southern Krasnodar region â€‹where â Gelendzhik is located, called what â€Œhad happened a tragedy.

The health ministry said that 21 people, including three children, had been rushed to hospital and that nine people were in a serious condition.

â€œWhat happened today was a deliberate attack by the Kyiv regime on the civilian population, which has no connection whatsoever to military infrastructure,â€ Veniamin Kondratyev, the governor of Russia’s southern Krasnodar region which includes the resort, said in a statement on Telegram.

A specialist medical disaster team had been dispatched to the scene of the explosion at the holiday village of Arkhipo-Osipovka, part of the â wider Gelendzhik resort area, local authorities said.