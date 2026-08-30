Michigan confirms first two deaths in cyclospora outbreak

Michigan health authorities on Monday reported the first two deaths from the ongoing cyclospora outbreak.

The Michigan Health Department said that both individuals had “significant underlying health conditions” that may have been affected by cyclosporiasis and dehydration, citing medical records. Michigan health officials said that cyclosporiasis is generally not considered life threatening, and it is unusual for fatalities to occur in the U.S.

Michigan has reported 11,234 cases and 193 hospitalizations tied to the outbreak.

Based on reported cases, the state seems to be the hardest hit by the outbreak, and its number of reported cases has outpaced those reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC has received more than 6,700 laboratory-confirmed cases since May 1, according to the agency. That count does not include cases that have not been confirmed by a laboratory, which includes many reported by Michigan and Ohio, among other states. The CDC has been updating its case count on a weekly basis, while Michigan has been reporting every weekday.

In mid-July, Taylor Farms recalled iceberg lettuce from central Mexico that was believed to be the source of the outbreak. The recall included bagged salads sold in grocery stores and served in restaurants, including Yum Brands’ Taco Bell.

Cyclospora, a waterborne parasite, is often found on fresh produce, like iceberg lettuce, herbs and raspberries. Outbreaks are more common during the summer, although the ongoing outbreak is the worst in recent history.

The Food and Drug Administration is also investigating at least one more outbreak of cyclosporiasis.