Premier League round-up: Calvert-Lewin rescues Leeds at Brentford as Sunderland edge Fulham

Brentford 1-1 Leeds

Dominic Calvert-Lewin rescued Leeds a point at the Gtech Community Stadium, heading home in the 82nd minute to cancel out Kevin Schade's effort and earn Daniel Farke's side a share of the spoils.

Brentford had controlled much of the second half and looked to have done enough when Schade struck in the 70th minute, the midfielder's effort taking a deflection off Jaka Bijol on its way past James Trafford.

Andrews had introduced Rico Henry and Mikkel Damsgaard just before the hour and the combination of the two immediately gave Brentford a different dimension, with the pair combining to create the opening goal.

Farke responded by turning to Wilfried Gnonto and Brenden Aaronson from the bench, and Gnonto provided the decisive contribution with a whipped cross from the left that Calvert-Lewin met with a clean header from six yards.

Brentford were missing Mathias Jenson through injury and Yehor Yarmolyuk, who has been managing a disrupted pre-season, while Gabriel Gudmundsson only returned to full training last week after a hamstring problem and featured briefly late on for Leeds.

Sunderland 1-0 Fulham

Wilson Isidor came off the bench to score the only goal and give Sunderland their first win of the season at the Stadium of Light, with Chris Rigg also making an appearance from the bench to give the home crowd something to cheer in what was Regis Le Bris's first home Premier League match of the campaign.

Sunderland had lost their opener 2-1 at Ipswich and desperately needed a response in front of their own supporters.

Isidor, introduced as a substitute for Brian Brobbey, provided exactly that, finishing to give Le Bris the three points his side needed to calm early-season nerves.

Fulham, under Alvaro Arbeloa in his first Premier League management role, showed enough attacking intent to suggest they will not be far from goals as the season develops.

Teenage midfielder Josh King was lively throughout and Gonzalo Garcia, who scored on his debut in the League Cup against Wimbledon in midweek, offered a focal point up front.

But the Cottagers could not find a way past Sunderland's well-organised defensive block and are yet to take a point.