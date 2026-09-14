WNBPA President Nneka Ogwumike says new CBA will have a major impact on players bank accounts

The Women’s National Basketball Player’s Association ratified the terms of a new collective bargaining agreement Monday, calling it “transformational” and “bigger than basketball.”

The new CBA begins this season and runs through 2032.

When asked her opinion of the most important outcome from the deal, WNBPA President Nneka Ogwumike had two words: “Bank accounts.”

“Being able to have your worth tied mostly in your salary is all that we’ve been fighting for, and it’s what we were able to achieve,” Ogwumike told CNBC Sport in an interview.

The deal increases the average player salary to $583,000 in 2026, with the potential to increase to more than $1 million by 2032. The maximum salary for players will now be $1.4 million in 2026 and could grow to more than $2.4 million by 2032, based on current WNBA financial projections.

Ogwumike acknowledged the salary increases may change players’ plans for how they spend the offseason.

The average WNBA salary was $120,000 in 2025, spurring many players to play abroad or in other leagues, such as 3-on-3 league Unrivaled, for extra money.