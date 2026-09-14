Toyota to invest $1 billion to increase U.S. production in Kentucky, Indiana plants

Production of the Toyota Camry at the automaker’s plant in Georgetown, Kentucky.

Toyota Motor on Monday announced it would spend $1 billion at two U.S. plants as part of a plan to invest up to $10 billion domestically over the next five years.

The new investments include $800 million at a plant in Georgetown, Kentucky, to increase production capacity of the automaker’s Camry sedan and RAV4 crossover. The remaining $200 million is to increase capacity for the Toyota Grand Highlander SUV at a plant in Princeton, Indiana.

“Toyota’s investment in the U.S. is for the long-term, tied to our philosophy of building where we sell and buying where we build,” Toyota Motor North America Chief Operating Officer Mark Templin said in a statement.

Toyota in November confirmed plans to invest up to $10 billion in its U.S. plants through 2030. That came roughly a month after President Donald Trump said during a speech that such an investment would come from the Japanese automaker.