Leeds staying realistic despite strong start to 2026-27

Jayden Bogle says Leeds United are taking matters game by game, after their promising start to the season continued in some style.

Leeds thrashed a lacklustre Newcastle United 4-1 at Elland Road, as Daniel Farke’s team surged into third place in the Premier League after four games.

Lewis Miley’s 32nd-minute own goal opened the floodgates for Leeds, who were on top from the get-go on Monday.

Bogle inadvertently helped Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s header into the back of the Newcastle net, before the latter made it 3-0 on the stroke of half-time with his eighth Premier League goal against the Magpies.

Noah Okafor’s sumptuous finish saw Leeds go four up in the 59th minute, albeitÂ Bazoumana Toure grabbed a late consolation for Newcastle.

Leeds’ sole defeat this term came last week, in a 6-3 reverse at the hands of Chelsea in the EFL Cup, but Bogle knows Daniel Farke’s squad must stay grounded.

3 â€“ Leeds United have scored 3+ goals in the first half of a Premier League game at Elland Road for the first time since May 2001 vs Bradford City (5-1 at HT). Quickfire. pic.twitter.com/60H7oZnXhE â€” OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 14, 2026

“At the moment, we’re taking it game by game, we’re not going to get carried away,” said Bogle.

“Everyone is ambitious in their own ways, but as a group, we’ll stay focused and focus on the next game.”

Only Arsenal (52), Manchester City (50), Manchester United (45) and Bournemouth (37) have won more Premier League points in 2026 than Leeds (35).

Leeds set the tone early, as they scored at least threeÂ goals in the first half of a Premier League game at Elland Road for the first time since May 2001 vÂ Bradford (5-1 at half-time, 6-1 at full-time).

“We wanted to start well, get the fans on board and get them going,” Bogle added.Â

“We did that to start with; it was about maintaining that and keeping the energy high. It was a tough game, a lot of running; it was tough physically.

“They [Newcastle] are a top side; they can hurt you at any point.”