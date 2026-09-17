Earl Spencers memoir claims Prince Charles said of Diana: Well forget her soon enough

Prince Charles told Earl Spencer days after the death of his sister Diana, Princess of Wales, that â€œrest assured, we'll forget her soon enoughâ€, it is alleged in a memoir to be published this month.

Charles Spencer's book, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, contains the claim that the comments were made by the now king during a heated argument over funeral arrangements.

The Daily Mail, which is serialising the book, said Spencer insisted to the then Prince of Wales that Diana would not have wanted her sons, William, then 15, and Harry, then 12, to walk in their mother's funeral procession.

Spencer writes that the comments â€œunleashedâ€ by Charles almost 30 years ago reflected â€œhis pent-up contempt for Diana, and his horror that the world was so bowled over by her deathâ€ the Daily Mail reported.

In his book, Spencer writes that when one of Queen Elizabeth's most senior aides told him in the days before the funeral that William and Harry would take part in the procession, he responded: â€œThat's not going to happen,â€ the paper said.

But minutes later he received a phone call from Charles, who insisted it should. It was during the ensuing argument between the two men that Charles allegedly made the comment, with Spencer reportedly writing: â€œRest assured,â€ he hissed, â€œwe'll forget her soon enough!'â€

Spencer wrote that he was stunned by the alleged remark and took a few seconds to reply, writing: â€œâ€˜I can't believe you just said that,' I said flatly, before hanging up.â€

Swan Song is due to be published worldwide next Tuesday â€“ in the UK by Penguin Michael Joseph, a division of Penguin Random House.

Four copies of the Dutch language edition were reportedly taken from a truck while it was en route from the Dutch publisher's printers to their warehouse in the Netherlands.

Diana, who died aged 36 after a car crash in Paris in 1997, would have turned 65 on 1 July this year.

Spencer said that he had been inundated with interview requests in advance of the 30th anniversary of her death next year, and wanted to write down his own thoughts and memories rather than â€œhaving the discomfort of again reading the opinions of othersâ€.

â€œThe aim of this book is to tell the truth about Diana from her brother's perspective, just as I attempted to do when speaking at her funeral,â€ he added, referring to the eulogy he gave in Westminster Abbey.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: â€œWhile we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory in ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss.â€