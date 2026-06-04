Home Deportes y Competencias. Vanessa Bryant Reacts to Brother Russell Wilsons NFL Retirement, New Job

Vanessa Bryant Reacts to Brother Russell Wilsons NFL Retirement, New Job

By
Martina López
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<div q&colon;key&equals;”QW&lowbar;9″><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;5p q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>Russell Wilson is retiring after 14 seasons in the NFL&period; The quarterback was congratulated by good friend Vanessa Bryant on Wednesday night after he made his announcement&period; <&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;5q q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-0″ class&equals;”mt-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; md&colon;mt-0 mb-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-primary my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”5r”>Russell Wilson is retiring after 14 seasons in the NFL&period; The quarterback was congratulated by good friend Vanessa Bryant on Wednesday night after he made his announcement&period; <&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;5s q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>The 37-year-old Wilson retired after a season with the <a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;www&period;si&period;com&sol;nfl&sol;giants” target&equals;”&lowbar;blank”>New York Giants&comma;<&sol;a> but he&&num;39&semi;ll be remembered for his 10 with the <a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;www&period;si&period;com&sol;nfl&sol;seahawks” target&equals;”&lowbar;blank”>Seattle Seahawks<&sol;a> where he won one Super Bowl back in 2014 &lpar;and almost a second if not for the most memorable 1-yard interception in football history&rpar;&period; <&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;5t q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-1″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-primary my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”5u”>The 37-year-old Wilson retired after a season with the <a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;www&period;si&period;com&sol;nfl&sol;giants” target&equals;”&lowbar;blank”>New York Giants&comma;<&sol;a> but he’ll be remembered for his 10 with the <a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;www&period;si&period;com&sol;nfl&sol;seahawks” target&equals;”&lowbar;blank”>Seattle Seahawks<&sol;a> where he won one Super Bowl back in 2014 &lpar;and almost a second if not for the most memorable 1-yard interception in football history&rpar;&period; <&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;5v q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;https&colon;&sol;&sol;images2&period;minutemediacdn&period;com&sol;image&sol;upload&sol;images&sol;ImagnImages&sol;mmsport&sol;the&lowbar;athlete&lowbar;lifestyle&lowbar;on&lowbar;si&sol;01kt8btck30dd90ne1d1&period;jpg–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;5w q&colon;key&equals;VjqC&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;5x q&colon;key&equals;deAA&colon;7d&lowbar;3–><&excl;–qv q&colon;s q&colon;sref&equals;5x q&colon;key&equals;–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;5y q&colon;key&equals;deAA&colon;7d&lowbar;2–><&excl;–qv q&colon;s q&colon;sref&equals;5y q&colon;key&equals;–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;5z q&colon;key&equals;cHU9&colon;7d&lowbar;1–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;60 q&colon;key&equals;deAA&colon;e2&lowbar;0–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;61 q&colon;key&equals;B0c2&colon;SZ&lowbar;1–><figure q&colon;key&equals;”9m&lowbar;3″ q&colon;id&equals;”62″ WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability&equals;”7″><&excl;–qv q&colon;s q&colon;sref&equals;61 q&colon;key&equals;–><&excl;–qv q&colon;s q&colon;sref&equals;60 q&colon;key&equals;–><div class&equals;”overflow-hidden undefined” on&colon;qvisible&equals;”q-CYt4Wdj6&period;js&num;&lowbar;hW&lbrack;0&rsqb;” on-document&colon;qinit&equals;”q-DXZXEJc-&period;js&num;&lowbar;hW&lbrack;1&rsqb;” q&colon;id&equals;”63″><picture style&equals;””><source srcset&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;images2&period;minutemediacdn&period;com&sol;image&sol;upload&sol;f&lowbar;auto&comma;q&lowbar;auto&comma;g&lowbar;auto&sol;images&percnt;2FImagnImages&percnt;2Fmmsport&percnt;2Fthe&lowbar;athlete&lowbar;lifestyle&lowbar;on&lowbar;si&percnt;2F01kt8btck30dd90ne1d1&period;jpg 1x&comma; &&num;10&semi; https&colon;&sol;&sol;images2&period;minutemediacdn&period;com&sol;image&sol;upload&sol;f&lowbar;auto&comma;q&lowbar;auto&comma;g&lowbar;auto&sol;images&percnt;2FImagnImages&percnt;2Fmmsport&percnt;2Fthe&lowbar;athlete&lowbar;lifestyle&lowbar;on&lowbar;si&percnt;2F01kt8btck30dd90ne1d1&period;jpg 2x&comma; &&num;10&semi; https&colon;&sol;&sol;images2&period;minutemediacdn&period;com&sol;image&sol;upload&sol;f&lowbar;auto&comma;q&lowbar;auto&comma;g&lowbar;auto&sol;images&percnt;2FImagnImages&percnt;2Fmmsport&percnt;2Fthe&lowbar;athlete&lowbar;lifestyle&lowbar;on&lowbar;si&percnt;2F01kt8btck30dd90ne1d1&period;jpg 3x” media&equals;”&lpar;max-width&colon; 719px&rpar;”><source srcset&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;images2&period;minutemediacdn&period;com&sol;image&sol;upload&sol;f&lowbar;auto&comma;q&lowbar;auto&comma;g&lowbar;auto&sol;images&percnt;2FImagnImages&percnt;2Fmmsport&percnt;2Fthe&lowbar;athlete&lowbar;lifestyle&lowbar;on&lowbar;si&percnt;2F01kt8btck30dd90ne1d1&period;jpg 1x&comma;&&num;10&semi; https&colon;&sol;&sol;images2&period;minutemediacdn&period;com&sol;image&sol;upload&sol;f&lowbar;auto&comma;q&lowbar;auto&comma;g&lowbar;auto&sol;images&percnt;2FImagnImages&percnt;2Fmmsport&percnt;2Fthe&lowbar;athlete&lowbar;lifestyle&lowbar;on&lowbar;si&percnt;2F01kt8btck30dd90ne1d1&period;jpg 2x&comma; &&num;10&semi; https&colon;&sol;&sol;images2&period;minutemediacdn&period;com&sol;image&sol;upload&sol;f&lowbar;auto&comma;q&lowbar;auto&comma;g&lowbar;auto&sol;images&percnt;2FImagnImages&percnt;2Fmmsport&percnt;2Fthe&lowbar;athlete&lowbar;lifestyle&lowbar;on&lowbar;si&percnt;2F01kt8btck30dd90ne1d1&period;jpg 3x” media&equals;”&lpar;max-width&colon; 1079px&rpar;”><source srcset&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;images2&period;minutemediacdn&period;com&sol;image&sol;upload&sol;f&lowbar;auto&comma;q&lowbar;auto&comma;g&lowbar;auto&sol;images&percnt;2FImagnImages&percnt;2Fmmsport&percnt;2Fthe&lowbar;athlete&lowbar;lifestyle&lowbar;on&lowbar;si&percnt;2F01kt8btck30dd90ne1d1&period;jpg 1x&comma;&&num;10&semi; https&colon;&sol;&sol;images2&period;minutemediacdn&period;com&sol;image&sol;upload&sol;f&lowbar;auto&comma;q&lowbar;auto&comma;g&lowbar;auto&sol;images&percnt;2FImagnImages&percnt;2Fmmsport&percnt;2Fthe&lowbar;athlete&lowbar;lifestyle&lowbar;on&lowbar;si&percnt;2F01kt8btck30dd90ne1d1&period;jpg 2x&comma;&&num;10&semi; https&colon;&sol;&sol;images2&period;minutemediacdn&period;com&sol;image&sol;upload&sol;f&lowbar;auto&comma;q&lowbar;auto&comma;g&lowbar;auto&sol;images&percnt;2FImagnImages&percnt;2Fmmsport&percnt;2Fthe&lowbar;athlete&lowbar;lifestyle&lowbar;on&lowbar;si&percnt;2F01kt8btck30dd90ne1d1&period;jpg 3x” media&equals;”&lpar;min-width&colon; 1080px&rpar;”><img src&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;images2&period;minutemediacdn&period;com&sol;image&sol;upload&sol;c&lowbar;crop&comma;x&lowbar;0&comma;y&lowbar;0&comma;w&lowbar;0&comma;h&lowbar;0&sol;c&lowbar;fill&comma;w&lowbar;16&comma;ar&lowbar;16&colon;9&comma;f&lowbar;auto&comma;q&lowbar;auto&comma;g&lowbar;auto&sol;images&sol;ImagnImages&sol;mmsport&sol;the&lowbar;athlete&lowbar;lifestyle&lowbar;on&lowbar;si&sol;01kt8btck30dd90ne1d1&period;jpg” alt&equals;”Russell Wilson” title&equals;”Russell Wilson” width&equals;”0″ class&equals;”undefined w-full w-full blur-&lbrack;5px&rsqb;” q&colon;id&equals;”64″&sol;><&sol;source><&sol;source><&sol;source><&sol;picture><&sol;div><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><p><figcaption q&colon;id&equals;”65″>Feb 2&comma; 2014&semi; East Rutherford&comma; NJ&comma; USA&semi; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson &lpar;3&rpar; celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl XLVIII against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium&period; Seattle Seahawks won 43-8&period; &vert; Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images<&sol;figcaption><&sol;p><&sol;figure><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;66 q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>Wilson will now enter the next phase of his career as an analyst for CBS for their NFL pregame show&period; He posted an emotional video on Instagram he captioned&colon; &&num;34&semi;Thank You&comma; Football&period;&&num;34&semi;<&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;67 q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-3″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-primary my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”68″>Wilson will now enter the next phase of his career as an analyst for CBS for their NFL pregame show&period; He posted an emotional video on Instagram he captioned&colon; “Thank You&comma; Football&period;”<&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;69 q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>In the video he said&colon; &&num;34&semi;As I enter this next chapter with CBS Sports and &&num;39&semi;The NFL Today&comma;&&num;39&semi; I&&num;39&semi;m so blessed to continue doing what I love most — being around the greatest game in the world&period;&&num;34&semi;<&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;6a q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-4″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-primary my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”6b”>In the video he said&colon; “As I enter this next chapter with CBS Sports and ‘The NFL Today&comma;’ I’m so blessed to continue doing what I love most — being around the greatest game in the world&period;”<&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;6c q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;https&colon;&sol;&sol;www&period;instagram&period;com&sol;reel&sol;DZI9iUlOR9f&sol;–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;6d q&colon;key&equals;bWBA&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;6e q&colon;key&equals;EEns&colon;cy&lowbar;0–><p&sol;><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;6g q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<h2>Vanessa gives Wilson a shoutout on his big news<&sol;h2>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;6h q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><h2 id&equals;”inline-text-6″ class&equals;”scroll-mt-24 my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-primary my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”6i”>Vanessa gives Wilson a shoutout on his big news<&sol;h2><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;6j q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>While the congratulations poured in&comma; Kobe Bryant&&num;39&semi;s widow Vanessa posted her reaction to the video on her IG Story where she wrote two words&colon; &&num;34&semi;Congratulations&comma; brother&excl;&&num;34&semi;<&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;6k q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-7″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-primary my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”6l”>While the congratulations poured in&comma; Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa posted her reaction to the video on her IG Story where she wrote two words&colon; “Congratulations&comma; brother&excl;”<&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;6m q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<h2>How they know each other<&sol;h2>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;6n q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><h2 id&equals;”inline-text-8″ class&equals;”scroll-mt-24 my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-primary my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”6o”>How they know each other<&sol;h2><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;6p q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>Wilson and his wife Ciara are very close to Vanessa and her family&period; We&&num;39&semi;ve seen Ciara and Vanessa posting together a lot <a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;www&period;si&period;com&sol;onsi&sol;athlete-lifestyle&sol;relationships&sol;ciara-hangs-with-boo-vanessa-bryant-in-tongue-wagging-fun-disneyland-date” target&equals;”&lowbar;blank”>like their tongue-wagging rollercoaster ride<&sol;a> at Disneyland together&period; We&&num;39&semi;ve also seen Vanessa <a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;www&period;si&period;com&sol;onsi&sol;athlete-lifestyle&sol;relationships&sol;russell-wilson-wife-ciara-red-hot-gift-from-vanessa-bryant-eagles-game” target&equals;”&lowbar;blank”>gifting Wilson some sweet Kobe sneakers<&sol;a> and Nike Grinch cleats for the holidays&period;<&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;6q q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-9″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-primary my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”6r”>Wilson and his wife Ciara are very close to Vanessa and her family&period; We’ve seen Ciara and Vanessa posting together a lot <a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;www&period;si&period;com&sol;onsi&sol;athlete-lifestyle&sol;relationships&sol;ciara-hangs-with-boo-vanessa-bryant-in-tongue-wagging-fun-disneyland-date” target&equals;”&lowbar;blank”>like their tongue-wagging rollercoaster ride<&sol;a> at Disneyland together&period; We’ve also seen Vanessa <a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;www&period;si&period;com&sol;onsi&sol;athlete-lifestyle&sol;relationships&sol;russell-wilson-wife-ciara-red-hot-gift-from-vanessa-bryant-eagles-game” target&equals;”&lowbar;blank”>gifting Wilson some sweet Kobe sneakers<&sol;a> and Nike Grinch cleats for the holidays&period;<&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;6s q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;https&colon;&sol;&sol;www&period;instagram&period;com&sol;reel&sol;DDK6gfkJqgu&sol;&quest;utm&lowbar;source&equals;ig&lowbar;web&lowbar;button&lowbar;share&lowbar;sheet–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;6t q&colon;key&equals;bWBA&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;6u q&colon;key&equals;EEns&colon;cy&lowbar;0–><p&sol;><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;6w q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>Vanessa and Wilson also were seen in a birthday post together where<a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;www&period;si&period;com&sol;onsi&sol;athlete-lifestyle&sol;relationships&sol;vanessa-bryant-with-wacky-fit-wishes-brother-russell-wilson-happy-birthday” target&equals;”&lowbar;blank”> she had on a wacky fit <&sol;a>and referred to him as &&num;34&semi;brother&&num;34&semi; then as well&period; Their kids are also very close as seen below&period;<&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;6x q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-11″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-primary my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”6y”>Vanessa and Wilson also were seen in a birthday post together where<a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;www&period;si&period;com&sol;onsi&sol;athlete-lifestyle&sol;relationships&sol;vanessa-bryant-with-wacky-fit-wishes-brother-russell-wilson-happy-birthday” target&equals;”&lowbar;blank”> she had on a wacky fit <&sol;a>and referred to him as “brother” then as well&period; Their kids are also very close as seen below&period;<&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;6z q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;https&colon;&sol;&sol;www&period;instagram&period;com&sol;p&sol;CETQFLjH&lowbar;2K&sol;&quest;utm&lowbar;source&equals;ig&lowbar;web&lowbar;button&lowbar;share&lowbar;sheet–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;70 q&colon;key&equals;bWBA&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;71 q&colon;key&equals;EEns&colon;cy&lowbar;0–><p&sol;><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;73 q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>Ciara has also given <a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;www&period;si&period;com&sol;onsi&sol;athlete-lifestyle&sol;news&sol;vanessa-bryant-bestie-ciara-gives-kobe-tribute-in-ripped-jeans-fit” target&equals;”&lowbar;blank”>Kobe tributes before like with this ripped jeans fit<&sol;a> post&period;<&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;74 q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-13″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-primary my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”75″>Ciara has also given <a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;www&period;si&period;com&sol;onsi&sol;athlete-lifestyle&sol;news&sol;vanessa-bryant-bestie-ciara-gives-kobe-tribute-in-ripped-jeans-fit” target&equals;”&lowbar;blank”>Kobe tributes before like with this ripped jeans fit<&sol;a> post&period;<&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;76 q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>Wilson and Ciara have been married since 2016 and they have three kids together in daughter Sienna&comma; 9&comma; son Win&comma; 5&comma; and daughter Amora&comma; 2&period; Wilson has also helped raise Ciara&&num;39&semi;s son Future&comma; 12&comma; from her previous relationship with the rapper Future&period; <&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;77 q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-14″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-primary my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”78″>Wilson and Ciara have been married since 2016 and they have three kids together in daughter Sienna&comma; 9&comma; son Win&comma; 5&comma; and daughter Amora&comma; 2&period; Wilson has also helped raise Ciara’s son Future&comma; 12&comma; from her previous relationship with the rapper Future&period; <&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;79 q&colon;key&equals;1jXG&colon;QW&lowbar;7–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;7a q&colon;key&equals;9yVI&colon;Ef&lowbar;0–><div on&colon;click&equals;”q-PR6RmUkK&period;js&num;s&lowbar;Ytib2zHV0Tc&lbrack;0 1&rsqb;” q&colon;key&equals;”WY&lowbar;1″ q&colon;id&equals;”7b”><&excl;–qv q&colon;s q&colon;sref&equals;7a q&colon;key&equals;–><div data-testid&equals;”google-news-widget” class&equals;”my-5 p-4 flex items-center gap-4 rounded-lg bg-&lbrack;&num;F0F0F0&rsqb;”><div class&equals;”flex min-w-0 flex-1 items-center gap-3″><img width&equals;”22″ height&equals;”22″ alt&equals;”” src&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;assets&period;minutemediacdn&period;com&sol;platform&sol;google&lowbar;discover&lowbar;icon&period;svg” class&equals;”shrink-0″&sol;><span class&equals;”font-group-big text-black text-&lbrack;16px&rsqb;”>Add us as a preferred source on <span class&equals;”font-bold”>Google<&sol;span><&sol;span><&sol;div><a aria-label&equals;”Follow si&period;com on Google News” href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;www&period;google&period;com&sol;preferences&sol;source&quest;q&equals;si&period;com” target&equals;”&lowbar;blank” rel&equals;”noopener noreferrer” class&equals;”flex h-&lbrack;30px&rsqb; w-&lbrack;30px&rsqb; shrink-0 items-center justify-center rounded-full bg-primary font-group-large text-sm font-medium text-white transition-colors hover&colon;bg-secondary focus&colon;bg-secondary md&colon;w-auto md&colon;gap-2&period;5 md&colon;px-4 md&colon;py-&lbrack;5px&rsqb;”><span class&equals;”hidden pt-&lbrack;1px&rsqb; leading-&lbrack;1&period;4&rsqb; md&colon;inline”>Follow<&sol;span><svg viewbox&equals;”0 0 4 8″ fill&equals;”none” aria-hidden&equals;”true” class&equals;”h-&lbrack;12px&rsqb; w-&lbrack;6px&rsqb; md&colon;h-&lbrack;8px&rsqb; md&colon;w-&lbrack;4px&rsqb;”><path d&equals;”M0&period;5 0&period;5L3&period;5 4L0&period;5 7&period;5″ stroke&equals;”white” stroke-width&equals;”1&period;5″&sol;><&sol;svg><&sol;a><&sol;div><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&sol;div><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&sol;div>

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