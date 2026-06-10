Lionel Messi regresa con fuerza y demuestra su aptitud para la Copa del Mundo mientras Argentina pasea por Islandia

Lionel Messi scored and helped create another goal in a 20-minute cameo to prove his fitness for the World Cup and help Argentina to a 3-0 warm-up win over Iceland last night.

Messi had been suffering from muscle fatigue and had not played since being taken off in Inter Miami's MLS clash with the Philadelphia Union on May 24 and his subsequent recovery had been the main talking point surrounding the defending champions.

He started the friendly game in Alabama on the bench but came on after 70 minutes to a hero's reception from the 88,000 crowd and immediately showed the fans why he has won eight Ballons d'Or.

Messi's first involvement saw him thread a through ball for Lautaro Martinez, who was dragged down inside the box by Iceland goalkeeper Elias Rafn Olafsson. Messi stepped up and fired the penalty high into the net.

The 38-year-old also played a major role in Argentina's third 14 minutes later with a pass for Inter Miami team-mate Rodrigo De Paul, who squared the ball for Thiago Almada to fire home.

Argentina had gone ahead after eight minutes through Valentin Barco's shot from the edge of the area.

Argentina boss Scaloni gets a â€˜good feeling' after Messi efforts

It was a satisfying night for Argentina and coach Lionel Scaloni believes his team are now ready for the World Cup, which gets underway tomorrow. Argentina's first game is against Algeria on Tuesday.

He said: â€œWe are at an important moment, and we are fine. That doesn't assure you anything, but what they [the players] are guaranteeing me is that they will leave everything on the pitch and continue playing as they have been playing.

â€œSeeing players of the quality of Leo [Messi], Almada, Barco and Nico Paz running as if there were no tomorrow gives you a good feeling. Then whether the ball enters the net or not is secondary. We can't just think about being champions, but support and be there as Argentina has always been. People will identify with this team, I have no doubt.â€

Argentina clinched the title in Qatar four years ago and are among the favourites once again, but Scaloni knows the tournament is wide open.

He added: â€œWe already know that the World Cup is not won by the one who simply plays better. There are many components that have to help us and it's not just playing well. We guarantee that we will fight until the last moment and that is what we have been clear about.â€

We are going to try to defend World Cup crown, Argentina star De Paul

De Paul will be a key man for Argentina and he is determined the team will make a strong defence of their crown.

â€œWe played well, very well. We want to compete, we want to arrive on the first day and leave on the last. In training we are very good, there is great internal competition,â€ said the Miami midfielder.

â€œArgentina are always candidates and people are excited. I remember when I was a kid and a World Cup was coming, the hope was that we could compete, that we do well. We won the World Cup, two Copas AmÃ©rica, it is normal that they put us as candidates. We are very excited.

â€œWe are going to leave everything we have and a little more also to give people joy. I would like to see all Argentines united. I hope we can repeat it. We're going to try.â€